See ya later alligator! Fleeing gator wiggles through metal fence at Florida golf club.

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Greg Becker, the chief executive of SVB Financial Group, sent a video message to employees acknowledging the "incredibly difficult" 48 hours leading up to the collapse of its Silicon Valley Bank on Friday. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp was named receiver of Silicon Valley Bank after California banking regulators closed it on Friday. He asked employees to "hang around, try to support each other, try to support our clients, work together" to get a better outcome for the company.