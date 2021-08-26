Seed Giant Syngenta Posts 22% Earnings Gain Before China IPO

Alfred Cang
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Syngenta Group, the Swiss agriculture giant that’s preparing for a $10 billion Shanghai listing, said earnings climbed 22% in the first half, propelled by better sales and contributions from its operations in China.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose to $2.7 billion in the first six months from $2.2 billion a year earlier. Sales increased 24% to $14.4 billion, the company said in a statement Thursday.

The solid results come as the Swiss seed and fertilizer business owned by China National Chemical Corp. is preparing to list on Shanghai’s Nasdaq-style Star Board in what could become the world’s biggest initial public offering this year. Since ChemChina’s acquisition in 2017, Syngenta has incorporated the agricultural units of ChemChina and conglomerate Sinochem Corp., including Israeli crop protection firm Adama Ltd.

Syngenta’s China unit posted a 47% gain in first-half sales to $4.2 billion. Its crop protection business boosted sales by 35% while that of seeds tripled.

China is a big growth area for the company amid a food self-sufficiency drive, with Beijing vowing to accelerate innovation in the seed industry. Once wary of genetically modified crops where Syngenta has an edge, the country has loosened restrictions. GM feed grains are set for commercial production, and some strains of corn and soy for animal feed have already been approved.

Syngenta ranks first in China’s plant protection industry and second in the seed industry, according to state media. The IPO will help China develop advanced seed technologies and boost domestic grain production.

The company attributed its record first-half results to elevated grain prices, which resulted in increased planted area and higher demand for services. Demand was strongest for products that help farmers cope with drought in North and Latin America, as well as cold snaps in Europe and floods worldwide.

In China’s Henan province, where severe flooding last month killed more than 300 people, farmers worked with Syngenta to use satellite images to see where the worst damage took place, and then dispatch drones for targeted fungicide and biostimulant applications. This allowed them to recover most of the crop.

(Updates with additional details in final two paragraphs)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Rockets ranked as having NBA’s best offseason in 2021

    Veteran NBA reporter David Aldridge, now with The Athletic, believes Houston had the best offseason of any NBA team in 2021.

  • Syngenta Group benefits from farmers restocking as Q2 sales rise 28%

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Syngenta Group, the Swiss agrochemicals company which aims to raise $10 billion from an initial public offering later this year, increased its second quarter sales by 28%, the Chinese-owned company said on Thursday. Sales rose 28% to $7.4 billion during the three months to June 30, helped by farmers restocking their inventories of seeds and pesticides after reducing their spending last year as well as booming demand in China. Earnings before interest, depreciation, tax and amortisation (EBITDA), increased 25% to $1.2 billion, as Syngenta also sold more of its biological products which boast higher profit margins than conventional chemical sprays.

  • Olympic champ Thompson-Herah keeping Flo-Jo's time in view

    Given the perfect conditions, Elaine Thompson-Herah believes she can break Florence Griffith Joyner’s 33-year-old record in the 100 meters. Don’t expect it to happen in Lausanne on Thursday at the Athletissima with the forecast predicting 20 degrees Celsius (68 degrees Fahrenheit) at race time — cooler than ideal temperatures to break the record of 10.49 seconds. The temperature was only around 26 degrees C (79 degrees F) in Eugene on Saturday afternoon when she ran 0.07 quicker than her previous best, which came when she defended her Olympic title on the fast track in Tokyo.

  • China Tech Selloff Accelerates as Weak Earnings Spook Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese technology shares fell sharply, snapping a three-day rally as earnings from a number of firms failed to meet investor targets.The Hang Seng Tech Index fell 2.7% as of 2:33 p.m. in Hong Kong. The index was weighed down by live steaming giant Kuaishou Technology and electronics component maker AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., which both fell by at least 13% after missing estimates. The continued drop comes after the government’s shock ban last month of profits at tutoring com

  • Why Inflation’s 6% Cost-of-Living Increase to Social Security Could Be a Double-Edged Sword

    Social Security benefits are getting a boost for 2022, potentially the biggest bump in the last 40 years. While the annual increase could be as high as 6.2% due to inflation, that monthly check may...

  • Ultra-Vaxxed Israel’s Crisis Is a Dire Warning to America

    Jack Guez/AFP via Getty ImagesJERUSALEM—The massive surge of COVID-19 infections in Israel, one of the most vaccinated countries on earth, is pointing to a complicated path ahead for America.In June, there were several days with zero new COVID infections in Israel. The country launched its national vaccination campaign in December last year and has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, with 80 percent of citizens above the age of 12 fully inoculated. COVID, most Israelis thought, ha

  • Investing in These 3 Stocks Could Double Your Money, Says Oppenheimer

    Watching the economy today is a bit like watching an evenly matched game of tug-of-war. There are two teams, pulling hard in opposite directions, and it’s a coin toss which will win. In our economic situation, we have sets of tailwinds and headwinds, promising further gains or a possible losses, and investors are caught in the middle. On the bullish side, we can take a cue from Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus, who says bluntly: “So far this year the good news on economic

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Showing Monster Growth

    We’re well into the second half of 2021, and with any luck at all we’ll soon see last year’s major headwinds fully relegated to the rear-view mirror. Even so, current conditions are looking up for the equity markets. The indexes are up – the S&P 500 has gained 20% this year, and the NASDAQ has gained more than 15% – and there’s an optimistic mood. With the Fed committed to its low-rate policy, at least for the short term, stocks are the place to look for returns. This kind of mood can be self-pe

  • 10 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks to buy and hold for the long term according to Warren Buffett. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks to Buy and Hold for Long Term According to Warren Buffett. Value investing is an art that has […]

  • Got $5,000? Here Are 3 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Long Term

    The energy sector is out of favor, but the products it sells are still vital. Here are three ways to play the space without drilling for oil.

  • Robinhood's Fate Now Rests With Dogecoin

    The trading platform's cryptocurrency business expanded by almost 4,300% in the second quarter, but that big growth presents some big issues.

  • This High-Yield Renewable Energy Stock Has Powerful Dividend Growth Ahead

    Clearway currently expects to grow its dividend at a 5% to 8% annual rate, with high-end growth anticipated this year. The potential for higher-end dividend growth is increasingly likely to continue in the future, thanks to another needle-moving acquisition. Clearway recently unveiled its latest renewable-energy acquisition, which will give it more power to grow its dividend in the future.

  • 4 Robinhood Stocks Billionaires Bought Hand Over Fist in the Second Quarter

    On Aug. 16, institutional investors and hedge funds with over $100 million in assets under management were required to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In plainer terms, a 13F filing provides a clear snapshot of what the brightest and most-successful money managers were buying, selling, and holding in the most recent quarter (i.e., 4/1 through 6/30). What's particularly noteworthy about these second-quarter 13Fs is that a number of widely held stocks on online investing app Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) were extremely popular buys among billionaires.

  • This Growth Stock Joined the Trillion Dollar Club, and It's Still a Buy

    If you buy a diverse portfolio of stocks, you're already ahead of the game, but some investors will tell you it's equally important to "let your winners run." Investors who have owned Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) since its initial public offering have received an 856% return, and they might be wondering how much further it can go. Technology companies need to be light on their feet, which can be hard if you're Facebook, with over 63,000 employees and almost 3 billion monthly users.

  • Michael Burry is Betting Against Cathie Wood’s Fund, Tesla and Selling These 7 Other Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the stocks that Michael Burry is betting against and selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Michael Burry is Betting Against Cathie Wood’s Fund, Tesla and Selling These 2 Other Stocks. Michael Burry, the investor who rocketed to fame on Wall Street […]

  • Wall Street Thinks This Healthcare Stock Could Double Your Money in the Next Year

    When a stock nearly triples in its first year as a public company, people tend to notice. The company went from one analyst covering it last year to six -- all but one with a buy rating -- heading into its first quarter earnings report this May. Despite posting robust growth, the stock has gotten crushed in the months since. Now, with the stock down 43% from its highs, the six analysts that cover Inari have a median price target of $119 per share.

  • Here's My Next Target as Nvidia Stock Hits All-Time Highs

    Nvidia continues to crank out new highs, but the stock doesn't look like it's finished just yet. Let's look at the chart.

  • Country Now Comes Before Profit For Companies in Xi’s China

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s biggest companies are starting to make a habit out of giving away their earnings.In the latest example, Pinduoduo Inc., an e-commerce company known for giving big discounts to customers when they buy produce together, said it will donate all of its first net profit since going public to support the country’s farmers and agricultural areas. The company will keep giving away earnings at least until the donations reach 10 billion yuan ($1.5 billion).“Improving agriculture has

  • 2 Growth Stocks to Buy Now for Retirement

    These two tech companies have a tight grip on their respective industries, and they could supercharge your long-term portfolio.

  • This could be Apple’s next $20 billion business

    Apple Inc. could turn advertising into its next $20 billion business as the company ramps up its offerings and clamps down on ad targeting by third parties.