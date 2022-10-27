Seed maker Syngenta sales growth eases but still quite robust

Swiss agrochemicals maker Syngenta's logo is seen at the company's headquarters in Basel
·2 min read

ZURICH (Reuters) -Swiss agrichemicals and seeds group Syngenta on Thursday logged slightly slower - albeit still robust - growth in sales and core earnings for the third quarter.

The Chinese-owned company, which plans to list within the next few months, said sales jumped 20% to $7.9 billion in the three months to the end of September, compared to a 24% increase during the second quarter.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) increased by 24% to $1 billion. In the second quarter earnings had increased by 39%.

The Basel-based company said it was still seeing strong demand, as farmers - buoyed by high prices for commodities - invested in crop protection products and new seeds.

Some farmers were also stocking up on products, while Syngenta's modern agricultural platform business in China - where it gives training and advice - had almost doubled in size.

Still, Syngenta noted it was seeing an "increasingly challenging macroeconomic environment" while the continued strengthening of the dollar also weighed.

"Sales growth was attributable to a significant increase in sales across all business units, driven by robust grain prices, attractive farm economics and inventory builds across the value chain.

"Necessary price increases were implemented to help mitigate higher costs," it added.

Syngenta, which competes with U.S. company Corteva and Germany's BASF and Bayer, was bought in 2017 for $43 billion by ChemChina, which was folded into Sinochem Holdings Corp last year.

The parent company plans to keep a majority stake after its $10 billion flotation, which is expected to value Syngenta at around $50 billion.

BASF on Wednesday said costs at its European sites must be cut to a "permanently" smaller size because of a triple burden of sluggish growth, high energy costs and over-regulation, with the German industrial giant's boss throwing his weight behind a planned expansion in China.

(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields and Edwina Gibbs)

Recommended Stories

  • Valero announces 500%+ increase in profit

    Gov. Newsom is calling for a price gouging penalty after Valero reported that they have seen a 500%+ increase in profit.

  • 2 Pot Stocks to Buy Ahead of Legalization

    Cannabis investors were encouraged by President Biden's announcement on October 6 that he would pardon federal marijuana possession convictions. Aside from state legalization, the marijuana sector hasn't made much progress toward federal legalization. Cannabis legalization in the U.S. could be inevitable, maybe in a decade or so.

  • Abu Dhabi’s Biggest Wealth Fund Is Pushing Deeper Into the US, Real Estate

    (Bloomberg) -- The $829 billion Abu Dhabi Investment Authority is pushing deeper into the US and real estate investments, tapping into opportunities brought on by the pandemic. Most Read from BloombergNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitHere Are the Most Expensive US Cities for Renters Right NowBlinken Warns of Consequences If Nuclear Weapon Used in UkraineAfter one of its busiest years of dealmaking, the emirate’s

  • Billionaire Mark Cuban Makes a Strong Statement

    The successful entrepreneur and one of the hit show's most popular investors ends a long suspense.

  • Jim Cramer Gives These 2 Stocks His Stamp of Approval

    Markets are rewriting the same story we’ve been looking at all summer – investors are skittish, and wary of the headwinds. Those headwinds are enough to spook even the most experienced traders. High inflation is making everyone nervous, the Fed’s turn to higher interest rates – to combat inflation – brings with it the risk of recession, and macro data on the economy is starting to show declines in the housing markets and consumer confidence and spending. As if all that wasn’t enough, now add in

  • 2 Stocks Making Shocking Gains After-Hours Wednesday

    After seeing intense volatility throughout the day, only the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) managed to eke out a tiny gain among major market indexes. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) saw significant losses of as much as 2%. Both ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) and Impinj (NASDAQ: PI) earned the favor of their investors following their latest financial reports, and as you can see from the analysis of the results below, the big gains could bring longer-term upward trends for the prospects of the two businesses.

  • A Bear Market Gift: This Top-Notch Dividend Stock Is Down 38%

    Alexandria Real Estate Equities' (NYSE: ARE) stock price has plummeted roughly 38% from its recent peak. The sell-off in Alexandria is a gift for dividend-seeking investors. With its stock price tumbling, the real estate investment trust's (REIT) dividend yield has risen to 3.4%.

  • Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Tops Q3 Earnings Estimates

    Annaly (NLY) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 2.91% and 24.17%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • GM's plan to build 400,000 EVs in North America has been delayed by up to 6 months because it hasn't been able to make batteries fast enough

    CEO Mary Barra said in February that GM would hit the target by the end of 2023, but said in GM's Q3 results, that battery production had been slower.

  • Facebook and Mark Zuckerberg just raised a giant middle finger to Wall Street. The company says its metaverse business will lose even more money next year.

    Facebook has already lost nearly $10 billion this year on Reality Labs, which handles metaverse projects.

  • These 2 Big 8% Dividend Stocks Are Proven Long-Term Winners

    The stock market had a good day today. The S&P has gained 1.63% and moderated its year-to-date losses to 19%. That rally has pushed the index up just out of bear territory. Despite these gains, at least one major bear believes that the index hasn’t bottomed out yet. Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley’s chief US equity strategist, sees more room for the index to fall, and predicts that the S&P will hit its low point somewhere between 3,000 and 3,200 – a drop that would mean another 20% loss for stocks.

  • Intel Q3 Preview: Can Shares Rebound?

    Intel shares have sailed through choppy waters in 2022, down more than 45% and coming nowhere near the S&P 500's performance.

  • Big Oil Is About to Announce Stunning Earnings. There Could Be a Political Backlash.

    Third-quarter earnings from the biggest energy companies are likely to be more than triple the levels of a year earlier. Biden doesn't want it going to dividends and buybacks.

  • Want $1,000 in Quarterly Dividend Income? Invest $31,300 in This Ultra-High-Yield Stock Trio

    Every so often, the stock market presents investors with what can be best described as a "buckle up and hold on" sort of year. All three major U.S. stock indexes have plummeted firmly into a bear market in 2022, with the technology-driven Nasdaq Composite losing as much as 38% of its value from its all-time high set in November. Dividend stocks might be the answer.

  • 3 Extremely Safe Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2028

    These highly profitable and time-tested stocks can deliver triple-digit total returns for patient investors over the next six years.

  • Markets Could Go on a Tear After the Midterms, History Suggests

    The autumn of 1991 was a stressful time for investors. The country had just been in a war in Iraq, interest rates were rising, and the U.S. economy was barreling toward recession. Stovall has been tracking market trends for more than four decades, spending much of that time as the chief market strategist at Standard & Poors.

  • 3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks to Supercharge Your Passive Income

    Stock prices have tumbled this year as investors fret over the impact rising interest rates to combat inflation will have on economic growth. A silver lining to the stock market sell-off is that dividend yields are rising. Because of that, investors can lock in some attractive passive income streams these days on companies with a long history of growing their payouts.

  • Warren Buffett Owns a Lot of Stocks: Here's the One I'm Most Excited About

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) owns about 50 stocks in its portfolio, with a combined market value of around $338 billion as of this writing. Many of them -- especially the larger positions -- were hand-picked by CEO Warren Buffett himself. Just to name a few, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) has been beaten down significantly despite recent data showing that consumer spending remains strong.

  • The Fed is slammed with a 'trilemma' of problems and will slow rate hikes to prevent something breaking in the financial system, Mohamed El-Erian says

    The Fed will slow its pace of rate hikes to prevent something breaking in the financial system, Mohamed El-Erian said.

  • 4 Energy Stocks to Grab Today

    Given the positive dynamics in the energy sector and the income potential, investing in energy stocks is a no-brainer.