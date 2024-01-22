Seed Swap event returns to Goshen College for sixth year

Jan. 21—GOSHEN — For the sixth year, Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center of Goshen College hosted the Michiana Regional Seed Swap Saturday at the college.

"We've had a great turnout, even though it's been snowing outside," said Kayla Beasley, assistant director of communications and marketing for Merry Lea. "We hope to have a record turnout."

Participants at the event could trade or acquire seeds, learn about seed-saving techniques and gardening practices, browse resource tables and vendors, and connect with other gardeners, a earlier news release stated.

For fans of gardening and agriculture, the event featured flowers, herbs, vegetables, cover crops, fruits, nature plants for both dry and wet soil, various trees and bushes and a wide variety of vendors, some of whom were giving away free seeds.

As of 12:30 p.m. an estimated 300 people had arrived, Beasley estimated, including first-time and experienced gardeners, children and others.

"Everyone is welcome," Beasley added. "It's not just geared to full-time gardeners. As far as we know, we are the first seed swap of the year in northern Indiana."

The event also featured food trucks, bake sales and free educational sessions.

Marcos Stoltzfus, director of education for Merry Lea, said he expected this year's event to be the biggest yet.

"Overall we're pleased to see this many people coming out who are passionate about growing plants," he said. "Last year we had people from about 90 ZIP codes and four states attend."

Stoltzfus said the original idea for the seed swap was to develop a resource for people wanting to grow nature plants and vegetables.

"The reasons for that are multiple," he added. "Food sovereignty, sustainability and others."

Addie Neher, North Webster, attended the event with her 2-month-old son Geordie.

"It's such a wonderful place and program," she said about Merry Lea.

To learn more, visit www.goshen.edu/merrylea.

Steve Wilson is news editor for The Goshen News. You can reach him at steve.wilson@goshennews.com.