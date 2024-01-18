Seed swap offers free learning and networking at Goshen College

Different kinds of garden seeds will be available to acquire at 2024's annual Michiana Regional Seed Swap at Goshen College.

GOSHEN — The free, annual Michiana Regional Seed Swap invites the public to connect with fellow gardeners and plant enthusiasts from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 20 at Goshen College Church Chapel, 1900 S. Main St.

Participants can trade, buy or pick up free herb, vegetable or flower seeds, learn about seed saving techniques and gardening practices, browse resource tables and vendors, and connect with other gardeners. Participants aren’t required to bring seeds but are encouraged to do so.

The event is suited to everyone from first-time gardeners to experienced growers, including children and families. There will be educational sessions on topics such as “The Science of Our Mother Corn: A Case Study of the Adaptation of Northern Mexican Corn in Michigan,” “Propagating Native Seeds the Easy Way” and “Myaamia Connection to the Land.”

Various baked goods will be sold starting at 9:30 a.m., and there will be two food vendors, including Tacos El Portal Food Truck from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Find more details at goshen.edu/merrylea/seedswap.

