Seeing both sides: Quincy native on what it's like to be a Black woman in law enforcement

Alicia Devine, Tallahassee Democrat
·6 min read

As her three young granddaughters laugh and hang from the bars on a playground, Tara Jackson watches from a picnic table.

 

Jackson, 46, thinks a lot about being a role model for those girls as well as her two adult children.

As a single mom. A grandmother.

And a law enforcement officer.

Jackson, who now lives in Chattahoochee,grew up in predominantly Black Quincy. Eighteen years ago, she put on a badge for the first time, as a 28-year-old police officer for the Quincy Police Department. It was a department of about 34 officers and 12 police cars.

“Initially, I just thought being a law enforcement officer meant you could make a difference in people’s lives, which you can,” she said. “I thought it was a career that you could be a positive impact on people – especially young people.”

The “initially” in that sentence seemed to hang in the air as she watches one granddaughter dangle from a bar.

She patrolled as a sergeant and investigator in the rural Big Bend community for 12 years.

Jackson had her fair share of adversity to overcome when she began her career in law enforcement. When she took her oath to protect and serve, Jackson was just the second Black female officer to work for the QPD at that time.

“It was the community learning about me and being able to trust me,” she said.

Because of the color of her skin and because she is a woman, Jackson had to prove herself and convince those who she interacted with that she was just as good as any other officer.

She remembers one time responding to a call on the north side of Quincy with her partner Harold Barber II, who is also Black. The white man who made the call was not impressed when he saw Jackson and Barber and asked for their supervisors.

“The guy felt we couldn’t resolve the issue and he just kept saying ‘y’all’ and ‘can y’all call the supervisor,’” Jackson recalled.

The supervisor was also Black.  “Our supervisor looked like us, so we’re here and I tried to get him to understand that whatever the issue is to give us the chance to resolve it.”

It was this kind of disconnect within the community that led to Jackson realizing it was part of her job to interact with the community regularly. She also wanted younger generations to have positive experiences with law enforcement officers.

She’d attend local sporting events at the schools to show support for the students. She mentored youth through what was called the Explorers Program.

Jackson knows from personal encounters while in uniform and from stories shared by citizens that one law enforcement officer can give all the others a bad rap.

“It’s our job to reach out to the community and show them that we are human and not all of us are that way,” she said. “Not all law enforcement officers are bad.”

More than a decade later, she continues to serve in a law enforcement role.

Now Jackson works as a lieutenant within the law enforcement sector of the Florida Division of Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco in Tallahassee.

Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco Detective Tara Jackson poses for a portrait at her desk in her office in Tallahassee, Fla. on Monday, March 25, 2022.
‘I understood why’

When Jackson was sworn into the QPD, her son was 10 and her daughter was 5.

“The biggest concerns that they have had is their own encounters with law enforcement officers,” said Jackson. “They don’t feel safe – especially my son.”

Jackson’s son is now in his late 20s and has had personal encounters that have made him question the intentions of an officer.

While driving where he lives in Lake Wales, Jackson’s son called her to ask if an officer was allowed to run his license plate number without a reason. He told her he was asking because when stopped at a red light, he looked over and could see the screen of the officer’s computer.

Jackson said she advised him to "just keep looking forward and moving on."

Tara Jackson laughs as her granddaughter Melany, 2, whizzes down the slide at a park in Chattahoochee, Fla. on Saturday, March 19, 2022.
George Floyd case hits home

One morning in May of 2020, Jackson turned on her television to watch CBS Mornings with Gayle King. On her screen was the video of George Floyd crying out for his mother and shouting that he couldn’t breathe.

“That was my first time seeing and hearing about it,” said Jackson. “I was just in shock. I was experiencing a law enforcement officer killing a person right in front of the world.”

As nationwide protests formed in response to Floyd's death, Jackson felt a variety of emotions: conflicted, confused, angry and sad. She struggled to understand why some people would vandalize their own city in response to what happened.

“People wanted justice for what the officers did to him,” she said. But the vandalizing “is going against what you say you stand for.”

Jackson is uniquely positioned to see both sides: she’s Black and a law enforcement professional. That intersectionality enables her to see the possibilities, not just the conflict.

In her eyes, protests can be successful and peaceful when everyone takes time to listen to one another.

“These days when people see something they don’t like, they exercise the First Amendment,” said Jackson. “I feel like we need to be a little more sensitive towards that as long as they aren’t committing a crime.”

'Culture shock'

It has been 20 years since Harold Barber II began his career as an officer with Quincy police. He currently is a sergeant, but on leave while also serving in the Air Force reserves.

Barber grew up on the southside of Tallahassee, a predominantly Black part of the city, and feels he can relate to younger community members. He wants to change the perceptions when it comes to police officers in the community and among Black men.

Growing up, the majority of Barber’s interactions with law enforcement were positive, as his father, Harold Barber, was a firefighter with the Tallahassee Fire Department.

Transitioning from Tallahassee to Quincy was a “culture shock."

Barber recalls an incident early at QPD involving an elderly woman who was injured and needed assistance.

“It was an older white couple and the male did not want us to assist his wife,” Barber said. “Which, I believe was primarily because the color of our skin but he did not want us to touch his wife and assist her.”

“It happened often on the north side of town, which is predominately white,” he said.

He said he got into law enforcement for the same reason as his then partner Tara Jackson did - he wanted to help people.

“And it's my way of trying to change the narrative,” said Barber.

 

Alicia Devine is a staff photojournalist at the Tallahassee Democrat. This story was funded by the Knight Foundation as part of a series on the intricacies of being Black in law enforcement. The four-part series tells the experiences of three officers and one activist in their own words.

Reach photojournalist Alicia Devine at adevine@tallahassee.com or on Twitter @alicia_c_devine. Check out her photos on Instagram @adevinephotography.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Being Black in law enforcement: Ex-Florida officer shares experience

