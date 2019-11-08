Seeing My Daughter Live Out My Ballet Dream Gave Me Back a Love of Dance I Thought I’d Lost

From the time my mom saw me attempting some kind of pirouette at about 5 or 6, I knew I wanted to be a professional ballerina. My first teacher's feedback: "Melissa needs a more serious class." From there, I began studying with Ludmila Dokoudovsky and Antoni Zalewski, who were part of a school called Alexandra School of Ballet, the top school for ballet in my hometown of St. Louis in the early '80s, which evolved into the St. Louis Ballet Company. I danced with them for many years, as well as in various summer programs.

But the one opportunity that would never fail to feed my soul was dancing in The Nutcracker. I danced as an angel, a party girl, and even Clara, the lead.

Ballet was my first love. It was everything to me. I even got a dance scholarship to college, which was fantastic. But by my early twenties, or maybe even in my late teens, I realized that I was not going to be a prima ballerina. I did not have perfect turnout. I did not have the perfect, beautifully arched feet that are required by so many dance companies. I was not going to be a principle dancer. I was not going to be a soloist. I have the worst singing voice, so Broadway musical theater was not an option either. So, I pivoted into media, and today, I own and operate a media company called The Moms Network.

Courtesy of Melissa Gerstein

But for years afterward, it was very hard to go to the ballet or to take a ballet class. It had been another life—one that I was heartbroken to walk away from, one that was painful to mourn. And so, I shut the door on it. Over the past several years, my now 10-year-old daughter Sydney Rose's ballet experience, training, and performances have allowed me to reconnect with my first love—and see how life can come full circle.

Sydney was about 2-and-a-half when I saw her dancing and jumping around the house. As a former dancer, I saw something in her. She had buoyancy. She was graceful. She started taking lessons at 3 or 4, and when she was 5 years old, she auditioned for the School of American Ballet, which is affiliated with the New York City Ballet, and she got in.

The first year, she was cast as a bunny in The Nutcracker, and as I watched her on stage, I experienced an emotion that I've never had before. I found myself laughing and crying at the same time. It was this uncontrollable emotion of pure joy. Hearing the music again brings back so many emotions, and I remembered myself as a child and that innocence. My memories and love of ballet was brought back to life, because of Sydney and the music, the choreography, everything about it.