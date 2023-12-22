Seeing a demand, local Salinan opens city's first hookah shop downtown

Despite never smoking himself, a local Salina man has realized the need and demand that could be met by opening a hookah shop in town.

Premier Hookahs of Salina, 119 E. Iron Ave. is the second downtown business by Kavelle Gordon, who also owns and operates Auntie Rita's Jamaican Cuisine.

Hookah is the name of the device, a water pipe, used to smoke shisha.

"It's fruity tobacco," Gordon said in describing shisha, a type of flavored, molasses-based tobacco.

Gordon said the thing many people about hookah is how different flavors of shisha can be blended together in the same hookah.

"It's kind of like making a smoothie," Gordon said. "You can put a bunch of different fruits in there and get the certain flavor you're looking for."

Premier Hookahs offers dozens of these flavors too, with everything from watermelon, lemon, grapefruit, apple, grape jelly and more.

"They all smell really good," Gordon said.

A variety of shisha, both with and without tobacco and nicotine, along with vaping products are in the display case at Premier Hookahs of Salina, 119 E. Iron Ave.

Right now, Gordon said his most popular flavors are those that include some kind of mint. He was initially confused about why minty flavors were so popular, but after doing some basic research, he realized that many people who smoke hookah, which he says has less nicotine than cigarettes, do so as a way to try and quit cigarettes.

"(The mint) reminds them of the (menthol found in some cigarettes)," Gordon said. "It's familiar, but they're not getting (that same) nicotine rush and (it's) not as strong as it would be in a cigarette."

Premier Hookahs offers a local option for consumers

Gordon has always been a fan of Salinans' desire to shop and dine locally as much as possible, which led to his decision to bring a hookah shop to the city.

"I would hear all the time people wanting to keep their money in Salina," Gordon said.

Before opening in Salina, Gordon said people looking for hookah products would have to travel to Wichita or farther.

Hookahs, water pipes used to smoke shisha, come in a variety of sizes and abilities. This particular pipe incorporates a Bluetooth speaker into its body.

Now that the product is here, Gordon said it's a matter of getting people in Salina used to seeing places like this in a smaller city than they might be expecting.

"I'm trying to figure out what we can do to try and change that whole mindset," Gordon said.

In addition to hookah, the shop also sells various vape and electronic cigarette products, another growing market throughout the country.

No smoking allowed at Premier Hookahs, for now

While hookah establishments, defined as "any business establishment that allows the on-site consumption of (hookah)" are a permitted use for businesses in Salina, they are not explicitly exempted from other ordinances within the city that don't allow the consumption of tobacco in enclosed public places.

"(If laws change) I'm all for (having people smoke here)," Gordon said. "I get a lot of people that come in and want to go to a hookah lounge (to smoke), and I (have to) tell them, well there's one in Wichita."

Until some of these laws are easier to navigate for hookah and tobacco shops, for the time being at least, customers will have to use products purchased at Premier Hookahs outside the shop.

While Premier Hookah currently does not offer smoking inside its store, a lounge area is there for people to congregate and play video games, watch sporting events and more.

Smoking may not be allowed at Premier Hookahs right now, but some of the more social aspects of the hookah culture can still be found there.

The shop offers a lounge area in the back with two large TVs, a projector, video game consoles, record players, sound systems and more for people to be entertained.

"I've kind of made it an adult hangout spot," Gordon said. "If you don't want to go to a bar or be out and about (around a lot of people), you can rent this space out, hang out and have fun."

Gordon has had everything from groups watching sporting events, listening to music or playing video games and said he will work with almost anyone on a reasonable rental fee.

To find out more about Premier Hookahs of Salina, including renting its lounge space, visit the shop's Facebook or Instagram page or call 785-289-4839. The shop is open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays.

This article originally appeared on Salina Journal: Salina's first hookah shop is now open downtown