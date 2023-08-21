Seeing Lucy Letby sentenced felt like an intrusion into absolute grief – and a vital public duty

“One final act of wickedness from a coward.” Lucy Letby’s refusal to attend court to hear relatives of her victims read impact statements was yet another bitter blow to the families whose newborns she had attacked in what was an utterly unspeakable murder spree.

The mother of Baby E, killed by Letby, whose brother Letby also attempted to murder, told the court of the “harm and cruelty” the NHS nurse inflicted on her boys. “I still struggle to understand why it happened to us... The lies she has told fill me with anger.” Letby’s absence, she concluded, was yet another twisted demonstration of her power.

Watching proceedings at Manchester Crown Court today, bearing witness, felt at once like a terrible intrusion into absolute grief and one of the most important public duties I have ever performed.

However harrowing the detail, however great our revulsion, sometimes we have a responsibility not to turn away. What can a bereaved mother say when there are no words? How can a stricken father convey the depth of his desolation? This is how. With courage and control. With agonising vulnerability and heartbreaking rage.

“I don’t think we will ever get over the fact that our daughter was tortured till she had no fight left in her,” the mother of Child I said in a statement to the court. “Everything she went through over her short life was deliberately done by someone who was supposed to protect her and help her come home where she belonged.”

The parent of a premature baby Letby tried to kill twice recounted how they had desperately prayed for their daughter: “God saved her but the devil found her”.

Some parents stood up in court, their voices breaking with emotion. Others had filmed their statements, one father racked in sobs as he recounted the ongoing fallout from his family nightmare. Still others had theirs read aloud.

Anonymity orders are in place to prevent the identification of the children or their families by the media. As a result they have been referred to in all reports by letters of the alphabet. But in court today these precious babies were not nameless. A tiny shard of dignity for the parents who spoke and the families watching proceedings remotely via video link in a specially set up room in Chester.

Again and again these brave, broken parents spoke of the horror, not just of death but of discovering their babies had been killed in cold blood by the quiet, watchful nurse who then, obscenely, fussed over photographs and memory boxes, insinuating herself to the last.

“To think that you could get any kind of gratification from inflicting pain on my son and from watching our suffering in the aftermath goes against everything I believe it is to be human,” said the mother of Baby C. “I am horrified that someone so evil exists. To you, our son’s life was collateral damage in your persistent desire for drama, attention, praise and sympathy.”

Adding to the anguish, there were parents who spoke of the dark, inescapable shadows cast by guilt – not Letby’s, their own. The mother of Child D, told of her heartbreak wondering if she had failed her daughter. “Did I miss something, did I do something wrong, did I fail my daughter?”

She did not fail her child. None of these parents did. They watched helplessly while their screaming babies fought for their lives.

How could they have known the real battle was against the remorseless killer hovering by the incubators? Lucy Letby, smiling in scrubs, the face of evil hidden in plain sight.

