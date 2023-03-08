Seeing Machines First Half 2023 Earnings: AU$0.001 loss per share (vs AU$0.003 loss in 1H 2022)

Seeing Machines (LON:SEE) First Half 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: AU$24.4m (up 54% from 1H 2022).

  • Net loss: AU$5.42m (loss narrowed by 47% from 1H 2022).

  • AU$0.001 loss per share (improved from AU$0.003 loss in 1H 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Seeing Machines Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 28% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 5.8% growth forecast for the Electronic industry in the United Kingdom.

Performance of the British Electronic industry.

The company's shares are down 3.3% from a week ago.

Balance Sheet Analysis

While earnings are important, another area to consider is the balance sheet. We have a graphic representation of Seeing Machines' balance sheet and an in-depth analysis of the company's financial position.

