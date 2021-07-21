Seeing smoke in the Triangle? It’s likely from wildfires, but not in North Carolina

Julian Shen-Berro
·2 min read

As wildfires continue to rage along the western coast of the United States, a hazy smoke has blown into the North Carolina sky.

The central part of the state, including the Triangle, has been placed under a “code orange” air quality alert, according to Chrissy Anderson, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Raleigh.

It’s safe to go outside, Anderson said, but individuals with respiratory issues like allergies or asthma should avoid spending long periods out of their homes. That also includes children and older adults.

“Smoke might affect their breathing,” she said. “Don’t go out to the park and take two-hour walks. Maybe cut it to 30 minutes.”

Firefighters have struggled to contain blazes in California and Oregon, The Sacramento Bee reported Wednesday. Hundreds of thousands of acres have burned, and mandatory evacuations have been enacted in parts of the western coast.

Wind currents from the west have carried hazy conditions to skies across the East Coast.

“Smoke travels,” Anderson said. “It’s very low, and it consists of very tiny particles, so it’s not rained out.”

Dry air is coming in from the north, while hazy conditions hang over North Carolina, she said.

As of Wednesday afternoon, nearly the entire state was under a code orange, according to the North Carolina Air Quality Forecast Center.

The haze should be gone by the weekend, Anderson said. And any lingering smoke should be cleared out by an incoming cold front late Sunday into Monday, she added.

