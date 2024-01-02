Seeing smoke? Volusia County, Port Orange launch prescribed burns today. What we know.

The skies were a little smokier in parts of Volusia County Tuesday as officials conducted two prescribed burns.

Volusia County's Resource Stewardship Division launched a prescribed burn in Deep Creek Preserve at 10 a.m. The burn is for 76 acres off County Road 415 near DeLand and New Smyrna Beach, according to a Facebook post by the Volusia County government.

The burn will be conducted north of North Pasture Road and won't have an impact on public trails, according to the county.

The burn is to help the ecosystem and cut down on flammable vegetation to help keep wildfires from getting out of control.

Prescribed burning means "the controlled application of fire to wildland fuels in either a natural or modified state," according to Volusia County. "It is conducted under specific environmental conditions that allow the fire to be confined to a predetermined area and at the same time produce the intensity required to attain planned resource management objectives."

Also, the city of Port Orange planned to conduct a prescribed burn starting about noon Tuesday west of I-95 at the west end of Shunz Road on about 50 acres, city spokesman Michael Springer said.

People might see smoke from Shunz Road and the north end of Campsite Road, according to the city.

The burn is part of the city's forest management plan. The burn should be finished today, Springer said.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Smoke in Port Orange, Volusia could be from prescribed burns