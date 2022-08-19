‘Seek and destroy’: New US aid to Ukraine targets Russian artillery

Capt. Gary Loten-Beckford
Joe Gould
WASHINGTON ― A new $775 million military aid package for Ukraine marks the first time the U.S. is sending ScanEagle drones, for targeting artillery, as well as 105mm howitzers and anti-tank rounds for the Carl Gustaf rifle to the fight against Russia, the Pentagon announced Friday.

The latest package of U.S. aid to Ukraine also includes the AGM-88 high-speed anti-radiation missile, which will allow Ukrainian forces to target Russian radars in the artillery-focused war. The disclosure marks the first time the Pentagon has discussed its provision of high-speed anti-radiation missiles to Ukraine in detail.

“Ukraine has successfully employed these missiles. They have successfully integrated them onto Ukrainian aircraft. And this enables Ukraine to seek and destroy Russian radars,” a senior defense official told reporters. The Pentagon provided the official for comment on condition of anonymity.

The Pentagon is sending 15 ScanEagles ― a small, long-endurance, low-altitude drone made by Insitu and used for reconnaissance, which is intended to help guide targeting for Ukrainian artillery. Other firsts include 16 105mm howitzers (with 36,000 artillery rounds) as well as 1,000, tube-launched, optically tracked anti-tank missiles for Carl Gustaf weapons sent by other allies.

The aid also includes 40 mine-resistant, ambush-protected vehicles for mine-clearing, 50 Humvees and 1,000 Javelin anti-tank weapons.

Russia-Ukraine war is teaching the Pentagon a lesson about the Pacific

Some six weeks after the Pentagon announced it will back a new contract for the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System for Ukraine, delivery of the weapon is expected in the next two to three months. The system is co-produced by Norway’s Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace as well as the American firm Raytheon Technologies.

The aid comes days after the U.S. announced it’s sending $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine. That aid included more Guided Multiple Launch Rocket System ammunition for the 16 M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, provided by the U.S. so far.

While the Pentagon hasn’t seen Ukrainian forces use HIMARS to retake a significant amount of territory, they have pounded and weakened Russian positions. “You’re seeing this hollowing out of the Russian forces in Ukraine, but with implication for their longer-term sustainability,” the defense official said.

The announcement comes after Russia and Ukraine accused each other of shelling Europe’s largest nuclear power plant in Zaporizhzhia, stoking international fears of a catastrophe on the continent.

“We are very concerned about military operations at or near any of new Ukraine’s nuclear power facilities and are very concerned about any reports of damage to specifically the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant’s power lines,” the defense official said. “We’ve been very clear that fighting near a nuclear power plant is dangerous, is irresponsible. And we want the fighters and Russia to operate with extreme caution and conduct no actions that would result in a potential radiological release.”

The new package is part of the $40 billion in security and economic assistance passed by Congress and signed into law in May. It is the 19th package of military weapons and equipment committed to Ukraine since the war began on Feb. 24.

    The tranche comes just days before Ukraine's independence day on Aug. 24, which one DoD official suggested could also bring a fresh American show of support.

    The United States will send another $775 million in missiles, drones, vehicles and mine clearing equipment to Ukraine to help in its war with Russia as the conflict enters a near standstill, the Pentagon announced Friday. The new assistance package will include 16 howitzers and ammunition, AGM-88 High-Speed Anti-Radiation Missiles (HARM), ammunition for High Mobility Artillery…

    On Friday, 19 August, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled all Russian attacks in Donbas and thwarted the breakthrough that Russian forces attempted on the administrative border between Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts.

    Intelligence about the location of invading Russian forces in Mykolaiv Oblast fell into the hands of the Ukrainian military, the Strategic Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Telegram on Aug. 19.

    The United States will give the Czech Republic eight Bell military helicopters for free, the U.S. embassy in Prague said, in what the Czech defence minister said was recognition of the NATO country's aid to Ukraine. The Czechs are looking at speeding up the modernisation of their army away from Soviet-era equipment including their helicopter fleet, and have donated excess hardware to Ukraine. "It is being shown that our clear and unwavering stance since the start of Russian invasion to Ukraine is paying off," Friday's daily Hospodarske Noviny quoted Defence Minister Jana Cernochova as saying.

    Nearly 700 contractors from the 64th Separate Guards Motor Rifle Brigade, which is responsible for war crimes in the Kyiv region, are trying to get fired and leave Ukraine but don't manage to.

    Fighters like the F-16 could come out of retirement to become armed drones ... if the Pentagon is willing to become a "bureaucratic necromancer."

    UK intelligence said the "fleet's naval aviation capability is now significantly degraded" after an attack at the Saki Air Base in early August.

    The Strategic Communications Department of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (StratCom of the Armed Forces of Ukraine) reports that Russia is concentrating a large number of transport and launch containers with anti-aircraft guided missiles for the S-300 air defence system near the borders with Ukraine and in its occupied territories; now an echelon with missiles from Ulan-Ude is going to the border.

    Russia's Black Sea Fleet is set to receive 12 new vessels alongside additional aviation and land-based vehicles in 2022, newly appointed commander Vice Admiral Viktor Sokolov said on Friday, state-owned TASS news agency reported. "The Black Sea Fleet is participating in the special military operation, and is successfully completing all the tasks set for it," TASS quote him as telling a group of young officers. State-owned news agency RIA said on Wednesday that Sokolov had been appointed head of the Black Sea Fleet.

    In Luhansk Oblast, unknown individuals destroyed a Russian repair facility in the village of Lotykove where a large amount of enemy military equipment was kept, regional governor Serhiy Hayday said on Telegram on Aug. 19.

    The Ukrainian Air Force has struck a concentration of Russian military forces in the South. "Our units carried out offensive actions twice over the past 24 hours in order to establish control over new settlements.

    Occupying Russian forces in Mariupol are attempting to send stolen metal products to Russia, the Mariupol City Council reported on Aug. 18.

    ICEYE satellites, one of which was bought by the Serhiy Prytula Foundation with funds raised by Ukrainians, can scan objects on Earth in any weather.

    As residents continue to flee the Donetsk Region of Ukraine… Explosions erupted overnight near military bases deep in Russian-held areas and Russia itself… an apparent display of Kyiv's growing might far from front lines. Inside Russia, two villages were evacuated after explosions at an ammunition dump.But Kyiv has been coy, remarking on the blasts without claiming direct responsibility.More directly, the Ukrainian government is raising alarms about a nuclear power station it says Russian occupation forces are using as a staging ground for military strikes.On Friday, Kyiv said it suspected Moscow was planning a "large-scale provocation" at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant as justification to disconnect it from the Ukrainian power grid and connect it to Russia's. U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres, visiting the Ukrainian port of Odesa on Friday, said the nuclear site belonged to Ukraine and said all military forces should be withdrawn."...If we demilitarize the plant as we propose, the problem will be solved. Obviously the electricity from Zaporizhzhia is Ukrainian electricity and it's necessary especially during the winter for the Ukrainian people. And this principle must be fully respected." Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed Kyiv for shelling the nuclear complex and said there is risk of a nuclear catastrophe. The Kremlin said that during a call between Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, Putin confirmed Russia's readiness for a mission by the International Atomic Energy Agency to Zaporizhzhia… and that Putin would provide inspectors with the necessary assistance.

    Turkey's leader and the U.N. chief met in Ukraine with President Volodymr Zelenskyy on Thursday in a high-powered bid to ratchet down a war raging for nearly six months. But little immediate progress was reported.

    The £60million deal will bring the Brazilian to Old Trafford.

    "We aim to buy high-quality fuel oil at a cheap price from the country where we can get it quickly," said Myanmar's military spokesperson Zaw Min Tun.

    Russia's foreign ministry on Thursday rejected a proposal by U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres to demilitarise the area around the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, saying it would make the facility "more vulnerable". The plant, Europe's largest of its kind, was captured by Russia in March, shortly after President Vladimir Putin ordered tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in what he called a "special military operation". Fears have grown in recent weeks over its safety and the risks of a possible Fukushima-style nuclear accident after Ukraine and Russia accused each other of shelling it.

    Oleksii Reznikov, the Minister of Defence of Ukraine, said that thanks to the "people's satellite", the Ukrainian army will quickly receive information that it could not have received before.