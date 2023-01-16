Seek Help for Chronic Joint Pain at QC Kinetix (Amarillo), a Regenerative Medicine Clinic Using a Concierge Approach to Treatment

Amarillo, TX - (NewMediaWire) - January 16, 2023 - via QC Kinetic - When the body sustains joint damage, a person's immune system naturally inflames the injury site to fight foreign bodies or secondary infection. Regenerative medicine therapies help the body rebuild joint tissue without impacting essential functions that allow a person to perform optimally. Regenerative medicine is a relatively new field leveraging the body's biological systems to reduce inflammation, improve pain, or address degenerated tissues. QC Kinetix (Amarillo) is a premier provider utilizing the latest treatments, advanced technology, laser energy, supplements, injectable therapy, and other natural treatment protocols to improve patient's quality of life. The pain control clinic comprises a team of medical providers trained in regenerative medicine, patient care, and holistic treatment to offer joint pain/musculoskeletal injury education, treat mild/severe conditions, and encourage healthy lifestyles. They focus on getting patients back to enjoying life in ways they currently cannot. Over 20% of Texas residents suffer from arthritis-related joint pain and reduced mobility, according to a recent survey from the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System. As a result, thousands of people in Amarillo look into high-quality natural treatments as an alternative to joint replacement surgery, physical therapy, or medication. Whether a patient seeks relief from inflamed, irritated, or worn down joints in the shoulders, hips, fingers, toes, ankles, elbows, or knees, they can benefit from the procedures at the clinic. Instead of treating arthritis pain symptoms, providers use regenerative medicine to help the body recover and renew joint health, giving patients a broader range of motion. Most blue-collar workers, professional/amateur athletes, dancers, performers, active gym goers, and people who enjoy outdoor activities believe that surgery, rest, ice, compression, and elevation are the best solutions for their sports injuries. However, these traditional treatment methods often need painkillers for ache/discomfort management and require long recovery times that may affect physical/mental health or careers. QC Kinetix (Amarillo)'s goal is for patients to avoid invasive surgeries for a torn rotator cuff, joint pain, tendon/ligament tears, golfer's elbow, tennis elbow, or a torn Achilles tendon. Providers combine regenerative therapies with traditional treatments for patients to benefit from both approaches. Their technique strengthens existing cartilage, tendons, and ligaments, minimizing re-injury incidents. QC Kinetix partnered with NFL's all-time leading rusher and Dancing with the Stars Champion, Emmitt Smith, to spread awareness of regenerative medicine. Between injuries on the field and wear/tear on his joints dancing, the lifelong athlete stressed that pain was a by-product of his success. He understands the benefits of regenerative therapies to trigger the body's recovery system and improve quality of life. "Taking care of my body and joints has always been my focus. When I think about joint longevity, it starts with what I do today. QC Kinetix provides advanced therapies, and it's always exciting to partner with a company when you've experienced first-hand the quality of their products." Emmitt Smith. Patients looking for natural treatments to eliminate knee pain without replacement surgery, arthroscopic surgery, steroids, or physical therapy can visit an Amarillo knee specialist to explore their options. They use clinically approved and tested techniques/equipment to treat torn meniscus, decreased range of motion, bone-on-bone osteoarthritis, and torn ACL/LCL/MCL. After treatment, patients report better movement and sleep, allowing them to perform chores, walk/sit/stand comfortably, and play with their kids. Many patients discovered the clinic while searching for natural, minimally invasive pain treatments for recent/former accidents/sports injuries. Regenerative medicine also intervenes when traditional orthopedic treatments fail to offer relief from repetitive/jerking movements, muscle overuse, physical trauma, falls/sprains, or poor body mechanics. QC Kinetix (Amarillo) eliminates the need for painkillers, anti-inflammatories, and therapeutic massages by stimulating the body's recovery response, which lessens inflammation. While regenerative medicine improves many joint issues, providers advise pregnant/nursing women, active cancer patients, people with compromised immune systems, individuals in chemotherapy/radiation therapy, and patients with kidney failure from receiving treatment. They also encourage patients to carry their medical history documents, diagnostic study films, reports, and test results to an assessment. To learn more about regenerative medicine, visit the clinic's website or call (806) 334-3131. QC Kinetix (Amarillo) is at 1901 Medi-Park Dr, Suite 2036, Amarillo, TX, 79106, US. Media Contact: Company Name: QC Kinetix (Amarillo) Contact Person: Scott Hoots Phone: (806) 334-3131 Address: 1901 Medi-Park Dr, Suite 2036 City: Amarillo State: TX Postal Code: 79106 Country: USA Website: https://qckinetix.com/amarillo/