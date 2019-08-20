SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity?

Based on SEEK Limited's (ASX:SEK) earnings update on 30 June 2019, analysts seem cautiously optimistic, as a 14% increase in profits is expected in the upcoming year, compared with the past 5-year average growth rate of -14%. By 2020, we can expect SEEK’s bottom line to reach AU$205m, a jump from the current trailing-twelve-month of AU$180m. Below is a brief commentary on the longer term outlook the market has for SEEK. Investors wanting to learn more about other aspects of the company should research its fundamentals here.

Can we expect SEEK to keep growing?

Longer term expectations from the 9 analysts covering SEK’s stock is one of positive sentiment. Given that it becomes hard to forecast far into the future, broker analysts tend to project ahead roughly three years. To reduce the year-on-year volatility of analyst earnings forecast, I've inserted a line of best fit through the expected earnings figures to determine the annual growth rate from the slope of the line.

From the current net income level of AU$180m and the final forecast of AU$370m by 2022, the annual rate of growth for SEK’s earnings is 21%. This leads to an EPS of A$1.05 in the final year of projections relative to the current EPS of A$0.51. With a current profit margin of 12%, this movement will result in a margin of 15% by 2022.

Future outlook is only one aspect when you're building an investment case for a stock. For SEEK, there are three pertinent aspects you should look at:

