Is SEEK Limited's (ASX:SEK) Balance Sheet A Threat To Its Future?

Small-caps and large-caps are wildly popular among investors; however, mid-cap stocks, such as SEEK Limited (ASX:SEK) with a market-capitalization of AU$7.4b, rarely draw their attention. While they are less talked about as an investment category, mid-cap risk-adjusted returns have generally been better than more commonly focused stocks that fall into the small- or large-cap categories. Today we will look at SEK’s financial liquidity and debt levels, which are strong indicators for whether the company can weather economic downturns or fund strategic acquisitions for future growth. Don’t forget that this is a general and concentrated examination of SEEK’s financial health, so you should conduct further analysis into SEK here.

SEK’s Debt (And Cash Flows)

SEK has built up its total debt levels in the last twelve months, from AU$1.0b to AU$1.5b – this includes long-term debt. With this increase in debt, the current cash and short-term investment levels stands at AU$370m , ready to be used for running the business. Additionally, SEK has produced cash from operations of AU$395m in the last twelve months, resulting in an operating cash to total debt ratio of 27%, signalling that SEK’s current level of operating cash is high enough to cover debt.

Can SEK meet its short-term obligations with the cash in hand?

At the current liabilities level of AU$842m, it appears that the company may not have an easy time meeting these commitments with a current assets level of AU$651m, leading to a current ratio of 0.77x. The current ratio is the number you get when you divide current assets by current liabilities.

Is SEK’s debt level acceptable?

With debt reaching 88% of equity, SEK may be thought of as relatively highly levered. This is not uncommon for a mid-cap company given that debt tends to be lower-cost and at times, more accessible. We can check to see whether SEK is able to meet its debt obligations by looking at the net interest coverage ratio. A company generating earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) at least three times its net interest payments is considered financially sound. In SEK's, case, the ratio of 7.59x suggests that interest is appropriately covered, which means that debtors may be willing to loan the company more money, giving SEK ample headroom to grow its debt facilities.

Next Steps:

SEK’s high cash coverage means that, although its debt levels are high, the company is able to utilise its borrowings efficiently in order to generate cash flow. But, its lack of liquidity raises questions over current asset management practices for the mid-cap. Keep in mind I haven't considered other factors such as how SEK has been performing in the past. I suggest you continue to research SEEK to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

