Seeka Limited (NZSE:SEK) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

Readers hoping to buy Seeka Limited (NZSE:SEK) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is an important date to be aware of as any purchase of the stock made on or after this date might mean a late settlement that doesn't show on the record date. Therefore, if you purchase Seeka's shares on or after the 17th of September, you won't be eligible to receive the dividend, when it is paid on the 13th of October.

The company's next dividend payment will be NZ$0.15 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of NZ$0.26 per share. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Seeka has a trailing yield of 4.8% on the current share price of NZ$5.4. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Seeka's dividend is reliable and sustainable. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. Fortunately Seeka's payout ratio is modest, at just 42% of profit. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Seeka generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. Thankfully its dividend payments took up just 46% of the free cash flow it generated, which is a comfortable payout ratio.

It's positive to see that Seeka's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings fall far enough, the company could be forced to cut its dividend. For this reason, we're glad to see Seeka's earnings per share have risen 16% per annum over the last five years. Earnings per share are growing rapidly and the company is keeping more than half of its earnings within the business; an attractive combination which could suggest the company is focused on reinvesting to grow earnings further. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are enticing from a dividend perspective, especially since they can often increase the payout ratio later.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Seeka has delivered 2.7% dividend growth per year on average over the past 10 years. Earnings per share have been growing much quicker than dividends, potentially because Seeka is keeping back more of its profits to grow the business.

The Bottom Line

Is Seeka worth buying for its dividend? Seeka has grown its earnings per share while simultaneously reinvesting in the business. Unfortunately it's cut the dividend at least once in the past 10 years, but the conservative payout ratio makes the current dividend look sustainable. There's a lot to like about Seeka, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

So while Seeka looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. To help with this, we've discovered 4 warning signs for Seeka that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

