Seeking clemency, lawyers argue Texas is about to execute an innocent woman

Arguing that Texas is about to execute an innocent woman, lawyers for death row inmate Melissa Lucio urged Gov. Greg Abbott and the state parole board to step in to prevent "a historic miscarriage of justice."

In a clemency petition filed Tuesday, defense lawyers said new evidence shows that Lucio's 2-year-old daughter Mariah was not murdered but instead died two days after an accidental fall down a steep set of stairs, leaving the child with internal injuries that were not immediately apparent.

The petition argued that Lucio, whose psychological defenses were weakened by the trauma of domestic violence and childhood sexual abuse, falsely confessed to injuring her daughter after a five-hour coercive police interrogation that began only hours after Mariah died and ended around 3 a.m.

More: Austin police release bystander video, body camera footage from deadly March 6 shooting of man

"Based on a rush to judgement and a biased and inadequate death investigation, the state extracted an unreliable confession and used false scientific evidence to convict Melissa Lucio of a crime she did not commit and in fact never occurred," said defense lawyer Vanessa Potkin with the Innocence Project.

Texas death row inmate Melissa Lucio

After 13½ years on death row, the Rio Grande Valley mother of 12 is set for execution on April 27.

According to the clemency petition, seven nationally recognized scientists, forensic specialists and interrogation experts reviewed the evidence in Mariah's death and concluded:

• The child's injuries were consistent with a fall down the stairs, refuting prosecution experts who testified that Mariah's bruises could only have resulted from physical abuse that occurred shortly before her death.

• The confession was an unreliable regurgitation of details unwittingly fed to her by police during a prolonged interrogation in which Lucio, who was pregnant with twins, had protested her innocence more than 100 times.

The petition also included statements from four jurors who sentenced Lucio to death in 2008 but now support clemency, saying the new information raised important questions about her guilt.

Story continues

"I think if I heard this evidence I may have decided differently," juror Alejandro Saldivar said in a handwritten declaration.

The clemency petition asks that Lucio's death sentence be commuted to a lower penalty or that, at the very least, her execution be delayed up to 120 days so the newly presented evidence can be fully reviewed. Under state law, the governor can commute a sentence or grant a reprieve that is recommended by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles. Abbott also can issue a 30-day reprieve on his own.

More: Court upholds official oppression convictions of former Llano police chief

The ultimate goal is a new trial allowing Lucio, 53, to present the additional evidence to a jury and ultimately prove her innocence, lawyers said.

Lucio's pending execution has drawn international attention, and her clemency petition included letters of support from religious leaders, wrongly convicted Texans and advocates for survivors of domestic and sexual violence.

"Allowing Melissa’s execution to proceed despite the overwhelming doubts that shroud her conviction would be an appalling travesty of justice that serves no purpose whatsoever," said a letter signed by more than 130 faith leaders in Texas who called the planned execution unjust and unjustified.

A letter from almost 50 state and national domestic violence organizations and more than 160 advocates said Lucio was mistreated by a legal system that failed to recognize her as a victim, compounding the injustice.

"The police officers who led the interrogation were male and some were armed. One stood over her.

One yelled at her. Another detective, who was clearly armed, leaned within inches of her face," their letter said. "The tactics used by the police who interrogated Melissa were not designed to let her tell her

story. They were designed with one end in mind: to get Melissa to admit that she killed her daughter."

Eighteen wrongly convicted Texans urged the parole board and Abbott to show mercy.

More: Smithville man arrested, accused of shooting Bastrop County deputy

"The National Registry of Exonerations confirms that survivors of violence, like Melissa, are especially susceptible to falsely confess in the face of aggressive interrogation tactics," their letter said.

The parole board often waits until two days before an execution before members send their clemency recommendation to the governor, defense lawyer Tivon Schardl said, adding that he hoped submitting the petition with five weeks to spare will prompt faster action.

"In a case with this much new evidence of innocence, it's imperative that they act more quickly," Schardl said in a Zoom call with reporters.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Clemency petition: Melissa Lucio is innocent, should not be executed