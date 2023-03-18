Seeking Identity: Threatening caller

Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state on Wednesday, March 15, officers responded to a local business in the 3000 block of Emerson Street in reference to reported harassing and threatening phone calls.

The subsequent investigation revealed employees at the business had been being harassed by an unknown individual. The suspect claimed he had been inappropriately charged at the business and wanted an employee to refund the money, but the employee was unable to verify the information at the time.

The suspect became verbally and physically aggressive toward employees and initially refused to leave. Once he left, he reportedly began calling the business and employees incessantly – continuing to be verbally abusive and making threatening statements toward employees.

Anyone having any information on the identity of the pictured suspect is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a reward of up to $3,000 call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

