Seeking justice: What's next in state's Walmart mass shooting case

Victims and their families still seek justice in state court as El Paso marked the fourth anniversary of the Walmart mass shooting.

The state of Texas case against gunman Patrick Crusius, the man accused of fatally shooting 23 people and injuring dozens of others during the Aug. 3, 2019, massacre targeting Hispanics, has yet to be scheduled by a district court judge to go to trial.

The 409th District Judge Sam Medrano, who is presiding over the case, declined to comment as the case remains pending.

Accused El Paso Walmart mass shooter Patrick Crusius is arraigned Thursday, October, 10, 2019 in the 409th state District Court with Judge Sam Medrano presiding. Crusius, a 21-year-old male from Allen, Texas, stands accused of killing 22 and injuring 25 in the Aug. 3 mass shooting at an East El Paso Walmart in the seventh deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history and third deadliest in Texas.

The case has been slowed by the COVID-19 pandemic, a feud between Medrano and former El Paso District Attorney Yvonne Rosales and a federal case against the gunman that is expected to wrap up soon. A federal restitution hearing is scheduled for Sept. 25.

The gunman faces one count of capital murder of multiple persons and 22 counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in state court. A capital murder conviction carries a life in prison or death penalty sentence.

The gunman was indicted on the state charges June 25, 2020. Prosecutors filed a motion July 22, 2022, stating they would be seeking the death penalty against the gunman.

The last action taken in the case was Aug. 1 when an order was issued to seal records.

A gag order issued in July 2022 by Medrano prevents state prosecutors, defense lawyers, witnesses, family members of the victims, or anyone else associated with the state case from discussing it.

'A long way from resolving this case'

Assistant District Attorneys Loretta Hewitt, Rebecca Tarango and Ron Banerji are prosecuting the case.

"As we come to the fourth anniversary of the worst racially motivated mass shooting in the history of this country, the 34th Judicial District Attorney's office remains committed to seeking justice for the victims of the shooting, their families, and our entire community," El Paso District Attorney Bill Hicks said in a statement.

"Although the perpetrator of this heinous act has yet to face a jury for his crimes, and although the state of Texas still must prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt, we are confident that justice will prevail, and the shooter will be held accountable for his actions."

Defense Attorney Joe Spencer, who is representing the gunman, said his team will be ready for trial whenever a date is set. Spencer declined to discuss details about the case because of the gag order.

"We're still a long way from resolving this case," Spencer said. "My sadness is that we can't resolve it any sooner. We're trying to get this case resolved. It has been four years and we haven't been able to do it simply because of the death penalty. That's just not ever going to get any judicial finality for this community which is what I feel is important that we have as soon as possible.

"We're still waiting for discovery from the state and then obviously we have an election coming up in 2024. That's going to determine who's going to be prosecuting this case. So there's a lot of issues still up in the air that I'm afraid is going to prolong this case longer than it should."

Several candidates have announced they will challenge Hicks for the El Paso DA post. Hicks has yet to confirm to the El Paso Times that he plans to run for the office. Gov. Greg Abbott appointed Hicks to the post when Rosales abruptly resigned from office in December 2022 as she faced removal from office trial for alleged incompetence and official misconduct.

Survivors, family member demanding gunman face death penalty

Soon after being sworn in as DA, Hicks appointed a new prosecution team with death penalty case experience to try the case. Hicks has remained steadfast in seeking the death penalty even though a federal jury sentenced the gunman to 90 consecutive life sentences in early July.

The state trial is a major step for victims and their family members because the white supremacist faces the death penalty.

While the state case remains pending, the gunman is already set to spend the rest of his life in prison from his guilty plea Feb. 9 to 90 federal charges in the mass shooting. He was ordered to serve this sentence at the ADX Florence supermax federal prison near Florence, Colorado.

However, the gunman is currently in state custody as he awaits his state trial. He is being held at the El Paso County Jail in Downtown El Paso.

Aaron Martinez may be reached at amartinez1@elpasotimes.com or on Twitter @AMartinezEPT.

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: Four years later, no trial date set in state's Walmart shooting case