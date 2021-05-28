Seeking nominations for the top investors in the creator economy and influencer industry

Atelier Ventures founder Li Jin. Li Jin

Insider is compiling our 2nd annual list of the top VCs and investors funding the creator economy.

We'll consider factors like the success of their portfolio companies and their impact on creators.

The term 'creator economy' has become a buzzword.

Startups are popping up left and right to help creators make money and turn digital content into a viable business.

Tech CEOs like Mark Zuckerberg are now preaching about building products to support the "creator economy." And creator-focused VCs like Atelier Ventures' Li Jin are advocating for tech platforms to help build a new "creator middle class."

As hype for the category grows, VC firms, angel investors, and influencers themselves are spending millions of dollars to try to get in early on the next big startup. Investors have already poured hundreds of millions of dollars into content creator startups in the past year, according to data from Crunchbase.

"Basically every investor is really excited about the creator economy, and I think it'd be a lot easier to raise a pre-seed round at this point," said Neal Jean, cofounder of the creator startup Beacons, which announced it had closed $6 million in funding earlier this week.

Insider is putting together our second annual list of the top venture capital and investment players who are funding startups that are shaping the creator economy. The list will be determined by Insider based on our reporting and the nominations that we receive. We will take into consideration factors like the success of the startups in their portfolios and their relative focus (and impact) on the influencer business as a whole.

We want to hear from you. Who are the VCs and investment all stars making bets on the next big creator startups?

Please submit your ideas through this form (or below) by June 7:

