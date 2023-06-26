Seeking nominations for the top VCs backing the creator economy in 2023

Insider is compiling our 4th annual list of the top VCs funding startups in the creator economy.

While the once-on-fire creator economy funding landscape has cooled, many startups are still out raising capital and growing their companies.

The industry itself is worth billions, too. Goldman Sachs estimates that the creator economy is currently a $250 billion industry and could grow to $480 billion by 2027, according to an April report by the firm.

An industry right at the crossroads of media and technology, the creator economy has bred startups from fintech to generative AI.

For instance, creator startup July, which describes itself as a "talent manager in your pocket" for creators, is incorporating AI into the brand deal flow for influencers. The startup raised a $2.3 million pre-seed fundraising round led by Alexis Ohanian's Seven Seven Six at the end of 2022.

As the creator economy sheds weight as some startups shut down or consolidate, there is a new wave of startups launching and building in a tighter economy.

Who are the venture capital players writing checks? Which firms are pushing early-stage startups toward success? What names should every founder in the creator economy know?

Insider is putting together our fourth annual list of the top VCs who are funding innovative creator economy startups in 2023. The list will be determined by Insider based on our reporting and the nominations that we receive. We will take into consideration factors like the success of the startups in their portfolios and their relative focus (and impact) on the creator economy as a whole.

We want to hear from you. Please submit your ideas through this form (or below) by July 5:

