Seeking a reset, Brazil's Lula heads to China

Ramon SAHMKOW
·4 min read

Brazil's leftist leader Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing next week, where he hopes to reinforce trade, discuss international mediation in Ukraine, and reclaim his country's role in global geopolitics.

After a period of isolation under his far-right predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro, Lula is wasting no time in renewing ties with allies.

Just three months into his latest term as president, he has already visited Argentina and the United States -- and the six-day trip to China, Brazil's largest trading partner, is key to his ambitions.

"Lula's visit is a very clear signal that he wants a high level bilateral dialogue and a deepening of this relationship," Evandro Menezes de Carvalho, a China expert at the Getulio Vargas Foundation, told AFP.

Analysts say Chinese hopes are also high, as officials in Beijing see Brazil -- a leader in the global south -- as a linchpin in their strategic and economic plans.

Ukraine will be a main topic of discussion during the visit, which officially begins Tuesday, with Lula hoping to promote his proposal for mediated talks to end Russia's invasion of the country.

Xi himself will be fresh from talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow earlier this week, where he also presented himself as a peace-seeking mediator -- though he made no apparent breakthrough.

Ukraine's Western allies have heavily criticized Xi's approach as tacit support for Moscow's invasion.

But Lula sees China as an "important ally" of his own initiative of creating a group of countries seeking a negotiated peace deal, the government in Brasilia said in a statement.

Lula, who has been president of Brazil twice before, is keen to position the South American giant as a go-between, like he did during his second term of office during nuclear discussions between Iran and the United States.

However, his diplomatic stock took a hit last year when he came under fire for claiming that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was "as responsible" for the war as Putin.

He has also refused to join Western nations in sending weapons to Ukraine to help it defend itself.

- 'Clear signal' -

Trade will also be high on the agenda in Beijing, with Lula traveling to China alongside a large business and ministerial entourage.

Bolsonaro also visited China, but that relationship soured after he joined then-US president Donald Trump in blaming Beijing for the Covid-19 pandemic.

That did not affect business dealings, though, with commercial exchanges last year surpassing $150 billion.

Brazil received a boost on Thursday when China decided to lift a month-long suspension of Brazilian beef imports after an "isolated" case of mad cow disease was confirmed in February.

The country wants to promote "trade, concentrating on the diversification of products... but also to bring Chinese investments and advance in other guidelines," said Menezes.

He pointed to the potential for developing technology like semiconductors and artificial intelligence, or resuming projects for a bullet train between Brazilian cities.

Brazil was also the main destination for Chinese investment in Latin America between 2007 and 2020, according to the Brazil-China Business Council, worth $70 billion.

The money was mostly invested in oil and electricity generation, but also in the automobile industry, heavy machinery, mining, agriculture and information technology.

Brazil is a huge market for Chinese companies, such as technology giant Huawei.

And an agreement between the two countries to use the yuan in bilateral multi-million dollar trade could help internationalize the Chinese currency.

"The size of Brazil and the size of the relationship also means that successful engagement with Brazil more than any other country supports China's global strategic economic goals," said Evan Ellis, China and Russia expert at the Center for Hemispheric Defense Studies in Washington.

- 'Strategic partnership' -

"It is certainly about economics and business and there is a huge business partnership, but one should not lose sight of the fact that there is also a strategic partnership" based on Brazil's role as a leader in the global south, said Ellis.

Lula made multilateral diplomacy a priority in his previous two terms as president, and visited Beijing three times.

It was during his watch that the BRICS group of emerging economies comprising Brazil, India, China, Russia and South Africa was created.

In Beijing, Lula will also meet with Premier Li Qiang and Zhao Leji, president of the Popular Assembly.

He will head to Shanghai where his domestic political ally Dilma Rousseff, who succeeded him as president in 2011, is due to take over as head of the New Development Bank, also known as the BRICS bank.

On his way home, Lula will visit the United Arab Emirates for two days.

rsr/app/bc/st/caw

Recommended Stories

  • China Is Starting to Act Like a Global Power

    Buoyed by economic and military success, Beijing has grown bolder in challenging the U.S.-led global order.

  • Rare strain of parasite that killed 4 otters in California could pose danger to humans, researchers say

    A rare and unusually powerful strain of a parasite commonly found in cat feces killed four otters on the California coast, a finding researchers described Wednesday as unprecedented and potentially dangerous to humans and other animals.

  • Dayton shooting wounds 2, hospitalizes at least 1

    Two people were shot in Dayton Friday overnight.

  • Ban TikTok? ‘Gen-Z would riot’ says this 26-year-old

    STORY: "You'll find education videos, cooking videos, there's a whole range of content out there, you just have to consume it if you have the time," said New York University graduate student Anushka Singh.At the hearing, lawmakers accused TikTok of serving harmful content and inflicting "emotional distress" on young users.It marked TikTok Chief Executive Shou Zi Chew's first appearance before Congress, and the hearing comes at a critical moment for the wildly popular video app that is owned by ByteDance, a Chinese tech company.U.S. lawmakers from both sides of the aisle quizzed Chew on whether American user data could be accessed by the Chinese government, but also demanded he address examples of harmful content posted on the app.Chew testified that while the "vast majority" of TikTok users are over the age of 18, the company has invested in measures to protect young people who use the app.

  • Taiwan recalls ambassador to Honduras over FM's China visit

    Taiwan recalled on Thursday its ambassador to Honduras over a visit by Tegucigalpa's foreign minister to China, Taipei's government said in a statement."Honduras ignored more than 80 years of friendship between (Taiwan and Honduras) when they sent their foreign minister to China, which has seriously damaged the feelings of our government and people," said a foreign ministry statement. 

  • Uganda leader urged to reject 'appalling' anti-LGBTQ bill

    Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni faced calls Wednesday from the United Nations and rights groups to reject an "appalling" anti-gay bill passed by parliament.Ugandan lawmakers had late Tuesday approved the bill outlining harsh penalties for anyone who engages in same-sex activity after a chaotic near seven-hour session.Homosexuality was already illegal in the conservative East African nation and it was not immediately clear what new penalties had been agreed.UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk on Wednesday urged Museveni not to promulgate the bill into law.&nbsp;"The passing of this discriminatory bill -– probably among the worst of its kind in the world –- is a deeply troubling development," he said in a statement."If signed into law by the president, it will render lesbian, gay and bisexual people in Uganda criminals simply for existing, for being who they are. It could provide carte blanche for the systematic violation of nearly all of their human rights and serve to incite people against each other."Amnesty International also urged Museveni to reject the "appalling" legislation, describing it as a "grave assault" on LGBTQ people.&nbsp;"This ambiguous, vaguely worded law even criminalises those who 'promote' homosexuality," said Amnesty International's east and southern Africa director, Tigere Chagutah.Lawmakers amended significant portions of the original draft legislation with all but one speaking in favour of the bill.MP Fox Odoi-Oywelowo, a member of Museveni's National Resistance Movement party, who spoke against the bill, told AFP that offenders would face life imprisonment or even the death penalty for "aggravated" offences.Amnesty said Museveni "must urgently veto this appalling legislation", adding that it would "institutionalise discrimination, hatred, and prejudice" against the LGBTQ community.The discussion about the bill in parliament has been laced with homophobic language and Museveni himself last week referred to gay people as "these deviants".- Intolerance of homosexuality -Nevertheless, the 78-year-old veteran leader has consistently signalled he does not view the issue as a priority, and would prefer to maintain good relations with Western donors and investors.Uganda is notorious for its intolerance of homosexuality, and the passage of the bill was welcomed by some."We are very happy as citizens of Uganda. Culturally we do not... accept homosexuality, lesbianism, LGBTQ. We cannot," said local resident, 54-year-old Abdu Mukasa."We were created by God. God created man and woman. And we cannot accept one sex to go on the same sex."Homosexuality was criminalised in Uganda under colonial-era laws but since independence from Britain in 1962 there has never been a conviction for consensual same-sex activity.In 2014, Ugandan lawmakers passed a bill that called for life in prison for people caught having gay sex.A court later struck down the law on a technicality, but it had already sparked international condemnation, with some Western nations freezing or redirecting millions of dollars of government aid in response.Last week, police said they had arrested six men for "practising homosexuality" in the southern lakeside town of Jinja.Another six men were arrested on the same charge on Sunday, according to police.ho-strs/np/txw/bp

  • Xi Jinping's visit to Moscow sends "disturbing message" of support for Russia – Pentagon

    Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin said that the meetings between Chinese and Russian leaders Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin in Moscow sends a "disturbing message" about China's support for Russia. Source: Ukrinform Quote: "I believe Xi's visit to Putin and his multi-day stay there sends an alarming message, a message of support [for Russia - ed.

  • Russian diplomat asks whether Prince of Wales ‘brought depleted uranium’

    Russia’s top diplomat has taken aim at the Prince of Wales’s visit to Poland, using it to express Russia’s concerns about Britain’s support of Ukraine in the war.

  • Bank deposits have stabilized in last week, Powell says

    "We took powerful actions with Treasury and the FDIC, which demonstrate that all depositors' savings are safe," Powell told a news conference following the central bank's decision to raise interest rates for a ninth straight meeting despite what he acknowledged were substantial questions about the banking turmoil's impact on the economy. The issue of the safety of trillions of dollars in the banking system was a key focus of questions put to Powell after the Federal Open Market Committee raised its benchmark overnight lending rate by a quarter percentage point to a range of 4.75-5.00%.

  • Sex trafficking plea deal unending 'nightmare' for Texas mom

    Irma Reyes changed clothes in the back seat of the pickup: skirt, tights, turtleneck, leather jacket. State lawyers planned to let the two men charged with sex trafficking her daughter walk free. Reyes' daughter was 16 in 2017, when men she knew only as “Rocky” and “Blue” kept her and another girl at a San Antonio motel where men paid to have sex with them.

  • Biden arrives in Canada to discuss trade, migration challenges

    US President Joe Biden arrived Thursday in Canada where he will meet Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and address parliament, with reports that a deal has been struck on managing undocumented migration across the neighbors' long border.As Biden flew north, there were reports that another hot button issue in the otherwise smooth relationship had been resolved through a deal to clamp down on undocumented migration by asylum seekers passing through the United States into Canada.

  • How Iran Won the Iraq War

    Invading Iraq in 2003 was strategic folly

  • China’s New Premier Puts Focus on Manufacturing on First Trip

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang used his first trip out of Beijing since getting the job to reiterate Xi Jinping’s call to boost innovation and self-reliance, underscoring the priority the Asian nation places on countering US efforts to curb its tech ambitions. Most Read from BloombergJack Dorsey’s Block Vows to Fight Back After Hindenburg Says It’s Short the StockUBS Sends Khan to Stem Credit Suisse’s Private Banker ExitsJack Dorsey’s Wealth Tumbles $526 Million After Hindenburg ShortUS

  • Gonzaga stuns UCLA into submission with massive comeback win in Sweet 16 I The Rush

    No. 3 Gonzaga got the best of No. 3 UCLA in the final seconds of their Sweet 16 match and the Zags will face No. 4 UConn in the Elite 8 after the Huskies handedly beat No. 8 Arkansas. No. 3 Kansas State stunned No. 7 Michigan State in an overtime thriller, with heroics from Wildcat guard Markquis Nowell. Kansas State will take on No. 9 Florida Atlantic, as the Owls’ Cinderella run continues after beating No. 4 Tennessee. Plus, Tom Brady retired from playing football, but he hasn’t retired from being rich … and is putting his piggy bank to good use in Las Vegas!

  • Who Is Shou Zi Chew, the TikTok CEO Trying to Reassure America?

    Shou Zi Chew straddled Western and Chinese business culture on his way to the top, and now says he wants to clarify misconceptions about the company.

  • Turkish firm unveils Anka-3 combat drone ahead of maiden flight

    The Anka-3 photo suggests the UAV is equipped with two orange-colored drones, which appear to be Simsek target drones converted to loitering munitions.

  • Russia will become a 'Chinese resource colony' as the Xi Jinping-Vladimir Putin summit highlights economic dependence on Beijing

    "They will get gas from Power of Siberia. By the end of 2023, the yuan will be our main trade currency."

  • Putin says Russia will react ‘accordingly’ if West sends ammunition with depleted uranium

    Russian President Vladimir Putin once again escalated the nuclear threat after he vowed to respond "accordingly" if the U.K. sent Ukraine ammunition containing depleted uranium.

  • Mexican seizure of US company’s facility marks latest diplomatic furor amid tensions over fentanyl, cartels

    A seizure of a U.S. facility by the Mexican military marks the latest in a diplomatic storm between the U.S. and Mexico as the countries feud over the fentanyl crisis.

  • Prepare for the disintegration of Putin’s Russia

    From the moment the first bullets were fired in the Ukraine conflict, Western support for Kyiv has been constrained by needless concerns about the impact it might have on Russia.