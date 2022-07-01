Seekonk man gets probation for planting camera in WPI student's dorm room

WORCESTER — A man charged with placing a hidden camera in a Worcester Polytechnic Institute student’s dorm room was placed on 18 months probation Wednesday, while the charges of attempting to commit a crime and trespassing were continued without a finding.

WPI police said Kyle Sanborn of Seekonk, a WPI student at the time of the incident, admitted he placed the camera “with the intent to video her in a state of nudity and use it for self-gratification.”

The unaware party’s boyfriend discovered the camera on Jan. 23, 2020, when it fell from beneath a bed, a police report states.

Judge Michael G. Allard made the ruling in Central District Court.

