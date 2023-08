Reuters

Prosecutors who charged Donald Trump and two aides with mishandling classified documents asked a judge on Wednesday for a hearing over potential conflicts of interest with one of the men's lawyers. Stanley Woodward, a lawyer for Trump aide Walt Nauta, has represented or is currently representing three people who might be called as witnesses in the case, Florida federal prosecutors said in a filing, which does not identify the potential witnesses. The filing is the latest wrinkle in a case that has been complicated by the defendants’ difficulties finding lawyers and disputes over how the hundreds of classified documents will be handled.