Have you seen these 2 men? Lacey police need your help

Lacey police are asking the public to help identify two men accused of area crimes, including armed robbery.

About 7:15 a.m. Dec. 21, a man entered a gasoline station convenience store in the 1600 block of Marvin Road Northeast and robbed it while holding a silver-colored, semi-automatic handgun, according to police.

The man is about 6 feet tall, 180 pounds, and thought to be in his 30s. He was last seen wearing a gray Carhartt sweatshirt, a black hat, black pants and dark shoes with white soles.

The other man is accused of fraud, according to police.

The man stole the identify of a vulnerable adult, then used that information to get Target and Fred Meyer debit cards, according to police.

Police say he used the cards multiple times between September and November at the Lacey Target.

Anyone with information about the two men is asked to call Lacey police through the non-emergency dispatch line at 360-704-2740, or call South Sound Crimestoppers at 800-222-8477.