Have you seen these 3 men? Lacey police need help identifying them

Lacey police are asking the public to help identify three men tied to alleged crimes committed earlier this month.

On the night of Nov. 9, police say two men attempted to steal a Kia from the College Glen Apartments, which are just off College Street Southeast and north of Yelm Highway in Lacey.

Lacey police are looking for two men who attempted to steal a car on Nov. 9 at the College Glen Apartments.

The two men drove to and left the scene in a black SUV, according to police.

And about 5:30 p.m. Nov. 5, police say two men, one of whom was caught on camera, stole a vehicle at gunpoint in the 1500 block of Marvin Road Northeast, which is near a shopping center that is home to Costco.

The suspect vehicle is thought to be a black Ford Fusion. The victim’s vehicle is a gray Ford Fusion, according to police.

Lacey police are attempting to identify this man who is accused of stealing a car at gunpoint on Nov. 5 in the 1500 block of Marvin Road Northeast.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lacey police at 360-459-4333.