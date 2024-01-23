Have you seen these alleged tequila thieves in Lacey?
Police in Lacey are asking the public for help identifying two people wanted for stealing tequila.
On Jan. 19, police say a man in a red jacket opened a liquor cabinet and stole nine bottles of tequila from a Safeway on Yelm Highway.
A woman attempted a similar crime and is a person of interest.
The man is described as Black, wearing a red jacket and having shoulder-length braids.
If you have information about either person, contact the Lacey Police Department at 360-459-4333 and reference case 2024-0377.
