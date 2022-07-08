Have you seen me? Barnstable police searching for missing teen

Barnstable Police are asking for the public’s help after a teen went missing from Hyannis last week.

Cezar Alvarez, 17, of Hyannis, was last seen by his mother on July 1. He is 5′8″, 125 pounds and walked away from his home wearing grey sweatpants, according to Barnstable Police.

Alvarez has friends and family in Barnstable, according to authorities, and is believed to still be in that area.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, you’re asked to contact police.

