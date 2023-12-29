Have you seen a beaver around Phoenix? What to know about the large rodents

When considering Arizona's local wildlife, beavers are not typically the first species that come to mind.

However, recent sightings of the large rodents in the Phoenix area are no cause for alarm, wildlife experts said. Beavers are native to Arizona and can be seen in areas with water around the Phoenix metro, April Howard, a biologist for the Arizona Game and Fish Department who specializes in predators, fur-bearers and large carnivores, wrote in an email.

“They are often observed in the Salt River through the metro Phoenix area including Tempe Town Lake and Rio Salado Park,” Howard said. “They are sometimes observed in the canals throughout the city.”

A male beaver was rescued in early December from a backyard near 44th Street and Camelback Road in Phoenix.

While they can be seen in the city, beavers are more likely to be seen in streams or rivers around the state.

“Beavers range along most of the major streams and numerous mountain creeks around Arizona,” she said. “They are also scattered along the Colorado River, especially where there are cottonwoods, cottonwood and tuberose plants near the river.”

Howard said the department has not seen an increase in beaver sightings recently.

What do beavers eat?

According to the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center, beavers mostly eat bark and the softer tissue underneath the bark of trees, especially willow, maple, beech, birch, alder and aspen trees. They also eat water vegetation.

How big are beavers?

According to the Smithsonian Institution, beavers normally weigh between 35 to 65 pounds and are three to four feet long.

What should I do if I see a beaver?

“If you see a beaver, observe it from a safe distance, as you should with all wildlife,” Howard said. “Beavers are not dangerous and often flee to the water, where they feel safest, upon approach.”

Phoenix beaver history

There have been many documented sightings of beavers in the Phoenix area over the years, in places like the canals and in Tempe Town Lake. Beavers and many other species live in the Tres Rios Wetlands, about 15 miles west of Phoenix. In southern Arizona, conservation advocates are working to grow the beaver population around the San Pedro River, where the animals were once common, but their population was wiped out by trappers by the late 19th century.

