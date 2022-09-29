BELVIDERE — Kayleb Hamilton, 12, of Belvidere, has been missing since Saturday. His family and the Belvidere police are asking for your help in finding him.

Kayleb was reported missing to the police at 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Kayleb and his family live in the 700 block of East Hurlbut Avenue. The boy's mother told police Kayleb left the residence on foot between midnight and 5 a.m. Saturday.

Kayleb is 5-feet-tall, 90 pounds, and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, white Nike shoes, and a red/black backpack bearing a monster face.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Belvidere Police Department at 815-544-2135.

Belvidere police issued a news release late Thursday afternoon containing Kayleb's description, a photo and details on where he was last seen by family.

Police said Kayleb also has been entered as a missing juvenile in the Illinois Law Enforcement Automated Data System.

Anyone with information on any criminal offense is encouraged to contact the Belvidere Police Department at 815-544-2135. Anonymous reports can be made 24 hours a day by contacting the Boone County Crime Stoppers at 815-544-7867 and BOONECOUNTYCRIMESTOPPERS.COM. Persons with information leading to an arrest is eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Chris Green: 815-987-1241; cgreen@rrstar.com; @chrisfgreen

This article originally appeared on Rockford Register Star: Have you seen this boy? Belvidere family, police asking for help from public