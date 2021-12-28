Corpus Christi police are searching for a 10-year-old boy who was last seen Monday morning.

Ray Williams was reported missing by his family on Tuesday. He was last seen at 11 a.m. on Monday near the 6000 block of Horizon.

Williams is a black male, who is about 5 feet 2 inches tall and 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, the police department said.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black sweat pants and black shoes.

Anyone who may have any additional information about Williams' whereabouts of Ray is asked to contact the Corpus Christi Police Department by calling either 911 or 361-886-2600.

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: Have you seen this boy? Corpus Christi police say he's missing