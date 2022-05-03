Update: Have you seen this car? Police say it was used in robbery of Amazon driver

Deputies with Riverbank Police Services are searching for at least two suspects in connection with the Sunday armed robbery of an Amazon delivery driver, a Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office spokesman said.

Police on Monday afternoon released a photo of the suspect vehicle, which appears to be a dark — possibly gray — SUV. They are seeking the public’s help in finding a possible driver or owner.

When the Amazon driver went to retrieve a package, two unknown males entered the truck around 3:22 p.m., Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Luke Schwartz said. The driver was in the 5200 block of Damar Court, near the Crossroads at Riverbank shopping center.

The driver was ordered out of the truck and made to lie on the ground while one of the robbers held an unseen object to his back, Schwartz said.

When the driver complied, the two stole packages from the truck. Investigators are still working to determine how many packages were stolen and if there may have been a third suspect in the getaway vehicle.

The driver was uninjured.

Package thefts from porches have plagued communities across the country since home deliveries became common, but Schwartz said his department has seen no evidence that such burglaries are trending into thefts or robberies from delivery vehicles.

He called Sunday’s robbery an apparent “crime of opportunity,” and while noting that it comes less than two weeks after a DoorDash driver was fatally shot in Modesto, said there is no indication the crimes are related.

On April 16, Andrew Satavu was gunned down while delivering food for DoorDash on Gardenia Road near the McHenry Village shopping center. No suspect has been arrested and no motive released by police, leaving his family and friends in shock and disbelief.

Investigators are still following up on Sunday’s incident. Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Jorge Rosas with Riverbank Police Services or Stanislaus Area Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636 to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward. Tips also can be submitted via www.stancrimetips.org.