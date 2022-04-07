Have you seen this car? SPD says suspicious vehicle targeting female drivers

Jordan Meier, Springfield News-Leader
·1 min read
SPD currently looking for the driver of this vehicle.
SPD currently looking for the driver of this vehicle.

The Springfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a car that has been involved in what they call multiple “suspicious activities.”

In a statement released Thursday afternoon, the department said that in recent weeks during the “daylight hours” a man driving a red sedan with a sunroof – possibly a 2014 Chevy Cruz – has been flagging down female drivers, following them into parking lots and telling them they have a flat tire.

According to reports, on multiple occasions, he has approached the women’s cars with a tire gauge and tried to get them to exit their vehicles so he can show them the flat tire, none of the victims have actually had a flat tire.

According to police, the man is between 5-foot-8 and 6-foot-2 and in his mid-20s to 30s. He has brown or reddish hair, a beard and a muscular build.

Anyone who has experienced a similar incident is urged to call the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 to file a report; and anyone who recognizes the vehicle, or the suspect, is asked to call SPD at 417-864-1810 or make an anonymous tip at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

Jordan Meier covers public safety for the Springfield News-Leader. Contact her at jmeier@news-leader.com, or on Twitter @Jordan_Meier644.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: SPD looking for information on a suspicious vehicle targeting women

Recommended Stories