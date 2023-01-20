1930 Model A Ford Huckster stolen from Poulsbo garage recovered by deputies

Deputies with the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office said on Friday that they have recovered a classic car that was stolen from a Poulsbo garage last weekend.

A tweet from the sheriff’s office said deputies would release more details soon.

The 1930 Model A Ford Huckster, which was in a garage in the 14000 block of Norbut Lane Northeast, was believed to have been stolen between 10 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, and 6 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15.

A 14-foot blue Duro boat and trailer were also stolen.

The sheriff’s office asked for the public’s help to find the stolen vehicles.