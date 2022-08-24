I have seen effects of gun violence in Fayetteville; NC must keep gun law

Kylah McPherson

I am a college student who grew up in an area of high gun violence. Fayetteville is not unique: Firearm violence is at a crisis in our state, and research has proven that areas with fewer gun restrictions have higher rates of gun violence.

Westover High school had been devastated by the murder of a 15-year-old student shot and killed last November. I watched him grow up; he was my friend. It is traumatic to have to witness the death of a friend at any age but it is especially heartbreaking at such a young age.

More: 'We’re not here to debate': Fayetteville groups discuss concerns, solutions to gun violence

His life mattered.

This is not the only tragedy students at my school have experienced. My freshman year, a 16-year-old student lost her life to gun violence; a young girl who had her whole life ahead of her suddenly didn’t.

Her life mattered.

More: We want solutions on guns. Rep. Hudson, who represents Fayetteville, should listen

Last semester, a football player’s hopes and dreams for his future were shattered when a gun accidentally went off and a bullet ruptured his arm. His life and future matters. Instead of enjoying senior year, my friends and were scared to attend school sporting events because of the string of shootings and threats of gun violence. This is the reality of teenagers’ lives, especially Black and Hispanic youth and their families: guns and fear are an everyday experience.

More: Williams: Lost and stolen guns should factor into gun violence debate

At a time when we should be using every tool available to reduce firearm violence and to save lives, North Carolina lawmakers push to dismantle our life-saving Pistol Purchase Permit system with HB 398, which would repeal the requirement that all handgun purchasers in North Carolina pass a criminal background

check — even when buying from a private seller, at a gun show, or on the Internet.

Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed this bill, but extremist lawmakers continue to threaten to override his veto. NC’s Pistol Purchase Permit system must be preserved. I call on all North Carolina lawmakers to sustain Gov.

Story continues

Cooper’s veto of HB 398.

Kylah McPherson lives in Fayetteville, and attends college in Durham.

Subscribe today to support local journalism and enjoy unlimited digital access including videos, apps, sports news, and more. Special introductory offer for new subscribers only.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: I have seen effects of gun violence in Fayetteville; NC must keep gun law