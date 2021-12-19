Have you seen El Paso County's most wanted fugitives for the week of Dec. 19, 2021?
Crime Stoppers of El Paso each week releases photos and descriptions of the most wanted fugitives for the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information on the profiled fugitives may call 915-566-8477. Callers may remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.
More: Convicted felon arrested in FBI raid allegedly had 9 guns, ammo in Anthony, Texas, home
El Paso Police Department
Najib Joseph Scander
Age: 44
Height: 5 feet, 8 inches
Weight: 220 pounds
Features: Brown hair, brown eyes
Charges: Theft of property greater than or equal to $2500, but less than $30,000; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Arturo Nickolas Carmona Jr.
Age: 41
Height: 5 feet, 10 inches
Weight: 195 pounds
Features: Black hair, brown eyes
Charges: Burglary of habitation
David Fuentes
Age: 36
Height: 5 feet, 8 inches
Weight: 240 pounds
Features: Brown hair, brown eyes
Charges: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapons
Rosa Rios
Age: 45
Height 5 feet, 6 inches
Weight: 175 pounds
Features: Brown hair, brown eyes
Charges: Theft of property greater than or equal to $2500, but less than $30,000
Froylan Gonzalez
Age: 29
Height: 5 feet, 9 inches
Weight: 180 pounds
Features: Black hair, brown eyes
Charges: Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
El Paso Sheriff's Department
Daniel Flores
Age: 35
Height: 5 feet, 10 inches
Weight: 225 pounds
Features: Black hair, brown eyes
Charges: Possession of a controlled substance
Daniel Perez
Age: 30
Height: 5 feet, 7 inches
Weight: 205 pounds
Features: Black hair, brown eyes
Charges: Aggravated robbery
Francisco Acosta
Age: 54
Height: 5 feet, 10 inches
Weight: 150 pounds
Features: Brown hair, brown eyes
Charges: Continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14
Axel Manuel Molina
Age: 21
Height: 5 feet, 11 inches
Weight: 180 pounds
Features: Brown hair, brown eyes
Charges: Manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance
This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso's Most Wanted fugitives for week of Dec. 19, 2021