Have you seen El Paso County's most wanted fugitives for the week of Dec. 12, 2021?
Crime Stoppers of El Paso each week releases photos and descriptions of the most wanted fugitives for the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information on the profiled fugitives may call 915-566-8477. Callers may remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.
El Paso Police Department
Vitalia Soto
Age: 37
Height: 5 feet, 2 inches
Weight: 118 pounds
Features: brown hair, brown eyes
Charges: intoxication manslaughter with vehicle
Mark Vince Sanchez
Age: 27
Height: 5 feet, 5 inches
Weight: 116 pounds
Features: brown hair, brown eyes
Charges: stalking/ violation bond, protective order x2
Arturo Nickolas Carmona Jr.
Age: 41
Height: 5 feet, 10 inches
Weight: 195 pounds
Features: black hair, brown eyes
Charge: burglary of habitation
Priscilla Marie Diaz
Age: 45
Height: 5 foot, 1 inch
Weight: 300 pounds
Features: brown hair/bald, brown eyes
Charge: forgery to defraud or harm another x2/ forgery financial instrument x4
Oswaldo Moreno
Age: 60
Height: 5 feet, 10 inches
Weight: 160 pounds
Features: black hair, brown eyes
Charge: driving while intoxicated
El Paso County Sheriff's Office
Luis Alvarado
Age: 52
Height: 6 foot
Weight: 210 pounds
Features: gray hair, brown eyes
Charge: aggravated robbery
Mariella Sharon Guzman
Age: 19
Height: 5 feet, 2 inches
Weight: 120 pounds
Features: black hair, green eyes
Charge: manufacture, delivery controlled substance
Hugo Sigala
Age: 39
Height: 5 feet, 9 inches
Weight: 229 pounds
Features: black hair, brown eyes
Charge: possession of controlled substance
Miguel Rodriguez
Age: 51
Height: 5 feet, 11 inches
Weight: 200 pounds
Features: black hair, brown eyes
Charges: aggravated sexual assault of a child
Michel Eugenio Schlak
Age: 37
Height: 5 feet, 10 inches
Weight: 160 pounds
Features: brown hair, brown eyes
Charge: manufacture, delivery controlled substance
