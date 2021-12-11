Have you seen El Paso County's most wanted fugitives for the week of Dec. 12, 2021?

Crime Stoppers of El Paso each week releases photos and descriptions of the most wanted fugitives for the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information on the profiled fugitives may call 915-566-8477. Callers may remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.

El Paso Police Department

Vitalia Soto

Age: 37

Height: 5 feet, 2 inches

Weight: 118 pounds

Features: brown hair, brown eyes

Charges: intoxication manslaughter with vehicle

Mark Vince Sanchez

Age: 27

Height: 5 feet, 5 inches

Weight: 116 pounds

Features: brown hair, brown eyes

Charges: stalking/ violation bond, protective order x2

Arturo Nickolas Carmona Jr.

Age: 41

Height: 5 feet, 10 inches

Weight: 195 pounds

Features: black hair, brown eyes

Charge: burglary of habitation

Priscilla Marie Diaz

Age: 45

Height: 5 foot, 1 inch

Weight: 300 pounds

Features: brown hair/bald, brown eyes

Charge: forgery to defraud or harm another x2/ forgery financial instrument x4

Oswaldo Moreno

Age: 60

Height: 5 feet, 10 inches

Weight: 160 pounds

Features: black hair, brown eyes

Charge: driving while intoxicated

El Paso County Sheriff's Office

Luis Alvarado

Age: 52

Height: 6 foot

Weight: 210 pounds

Features: gray hair, brown eyes

Charge: aggravated robbery

Mariella Sharon Guzman

Age: 19

Height: 5 feet, 2 inches

Weight: 120 pounds

Features: black hair, green eyes

Charge: manufacture, delivery controlled substance

Hugo Sigala

Age: 39

Height: 5 feet, 9 inches

Weight: 229 pounds

Features: black hair, brown eyes

Charge: possession of controlled substance

Miguel Rodriguez

Age: 51

Height: 5 feet, 11 inches

Weight: 200 pounds

Features: black hair, brown eyes

Charges: aggravated sexual assault of a child

Michel Eugenio Schlak

Age: 37

Height: 5 feet, 10 inches

Weight: 160 pounds

Features: brown hair, brown eyes

Charge: manufacture, delivery controlled substance

