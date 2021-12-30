Have you seen El Paso County's most wanted fugitives for the week of Jan. 2, 2022?

Crime Stoppers of El Paso each week releases photos and descriptions of the most wanted fugitives for the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information on the profiled fugitives may call 915-566-8477. Callers may remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.

El Paso Police Department

Jose Ivan Soria

• Age: 37

• Height: 5 feet, 7 inches

• Weight: 170 pounds

• Features: black hair, brown eyes

• Charge: burglary of habitation

Carlos Eduardo Rios

• Age: 30

• Height: 5 feet, 6 inches

• Weight: 170 pounds

• Features: brown hair, hazel eyes

• Charge: sex offenders duty to register with previous conviction

Arturo Nickolas Carmona Jr.

• Age: 41

• Height: 5 feet, 10 inches

• Weight: 195 pounds

• Features: black hair, brown eyes

• Charge: burglary of habitation

Cody Lee Hobirk

• Age: 43

• Height: 5 feet, 7 inches

• Weight: 220 pounds

• Features: brown hair, green eyes

• Charge: theft and theft of property

Derrick Galarza

• Age: 26

• Height: 5 feet, 9 inches

• Weight: 160 pounds

• Features: black hair, black eyes

• Charge: evading arrest or detention with a vehicle

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Oscar Valles

• Age: 47

• Height: 5 feet, 9 inches

• Weight: N/A

• Features: N/A

• Charge: aggravated sexual assault of a child

Daniel Ramirez

• Age: 38

• Height: 5 feet, 11 inches

• Weight: 170 pounds

• Features: black hair, brown eyes

• Charge: DWI third or more time

Paul Fernandez

• Age: 44

• Height: 5 feet, 4 inches

• Weight: 165 pounds

• Features: black hair, brown eyes

• Charge: intoxication assault with a vehicle

Daniel Springer

• Age: 26

• Height: 4 feet, 8 inches

• Weight: 90 pounds

• Features: blond or strawberry hair, blue eyes

• Charges: burglary of habitation and two counts of theft of a firearm

Miguel Angel Rodriguez

• Age: 29

• Height: 5 feet, 5 inches

• Weight: 120 pounds

• Features: brown hair, brown eyes

• Charge: manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso County's most wanted fugitives for the week of Jan. 2, 2022