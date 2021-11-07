Have you seen El Paso's most wanted fugitives for the week of Nov. 7 2021?
Crime Stoppers of El Paso each week releases photos and descriptions of the most wanted fugitives for the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information on the profiled fugitives may call 915-566-8477. Callers may remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.
El Paso Police Department
Reginald Maurice Payne
• Age: 54
• Height: 6 feet, 4 inches
• Weight: 220 pounds
• Features: brown hair, brown eyes
• Charge: sexual assault of a child
Daniel Barajas
• Age: 36
• Height: 5 feet, 9 inches
• Weight: 270 pounds
• Features: black hair, brown eyes
• Charge: deceptive business practice
Joshua Gabriel Carrillo
• Age: 40
• Height: 5 feet, 4 inches
• Weight: 160 pounds
• Features: black hair, brown eyes
• Charge: sex offender duty to register
Rachel Kelly Villalobos
• Age: 42
• Height: 5 feet, 4 inches
• Weight: 179 pounds
• Features: brown hair, brown eyes
• Charge: cruelty to non-livestock animal: kill/poison/serious bodily injury
El Paso County Sheriff's Office
Manuel Jesus Aguilar
• Age: 39
• Height: 5 feet, 6 inches
• Weight: 160 pounds
• Features: brown hair, brown eyes
• Charges: two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
Kristen Lee Adams
• Age: 28
• Height: 5 feet, 7 inches
• Weight: 150 pounds
• Features: brown hair, brown eyes
• Charge: DWI third time or more
Stephen Garcia
• Age: 21
• Height: 5 feet, 10 inches
• Weight: 130 pounds
• Features: brown hair, brown eyes
• Charge: aggravated sexual assault of a child
Christian Alonzo Prado
• Age: 40
• Height: 5 feet, 6 inches
• Weight: 229 pounds
• Features: black hair, green eyes
• Charge: assault-family violence
This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso's most wanted fugitives for the week of Nov. 7, 2021