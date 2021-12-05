Have you seen El Paso's most wanted fugitives for the week of Dec. 5, 2021?

Crime Stoppers of El Paso each week releases photos and descriptions of the most wanted fugitives for the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information on the profiled fugitives may call 915-566-8477. Callers may remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.

El Paso Police Department

Johnny Lee Carter

• Age: 32

• Height: 5 feet, 10 inches

• Weight: 245 pounds

• Features: black hair, brown eyes

• Charge: assault on a family/household member with a previous conviction

Rodrigo Cuellar

• Age: 32

• Height: 5 feet, 5 inches

• Weight: 165 pounds

• Features: brown hair, brown eyes

• Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Parker Donovan

• Age: 32

• Height: 5 feet, 7 inches

• Weight: 175 pounds

• Features: black hair, brown eyes

• Charges: assault family/household member with previous conviction, unlawful restraint

Biridiana Lizeth Saenz

• Age: 30

• Height: 5 feet, 6 inches

• Weight: 132 pounds

• Features: black hair, brown eyes

• Charge: aggravated kidnapping

Ayleen Delgado

• Age: 21

• Height: 5 feet, 2 inches

• Weight: 125 pounds

• Features: brown hair, brown eyes

• Charge: theft of property over $2,500

El Paso County Sheriff's Office

Kendrick Smith

• Age: 29

• Height: 6 feet, 1 inch

• Weight: 247 pounds

• Features: black hair, brown eyes

• Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Cecilia Elaine Jones

• Age: 47

• Height: 5 feet, 2 inches

• Weight: 100 pounds

• Features: black hair, brown eyes

• Charge: possession of a controlled substance

Osvaldo Mendez

• Age: 41

• Height: 5 feet, 11 inches

• Weight: 180 pounds

• Features: black hair, brown eyes

• Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; assault family violence with previous conviction

Esteban Gerardo

• Age: 28

• Height: 5 feet, 6 inches

• Weight: 171 pounds

• Features: brown hair, brown eyes

• Charge: driving while intoxicated third time or more

Christian Esai Saldana

• Age: 31

• Height: 5 feet, 5 inches

• Weight: 200 pounds

• Features: black hair, brown eyes

Story continues

• Charge: manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance

Crime news: Socorro police chase shooting suspect dies, investigation continues into violent pursuit

Crime of the week: El Paso police seek shooter who fired gun at Uber Eats delivery driver

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso's Most Wanted fugitives for the week of Dec. 5, 2021