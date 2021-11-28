Have you seen El Paso's most wanted fugitives for the week of Nov. 28, 2021?

Crime Stoppers of El Paso each week releases photos and descriptions of the most wanted fugitives for the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information on the profiled fugitives may call 915-566-8477. Callers may remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.

El Paso Police Department

Najib Joseph Scander

• Age: 44

• Height: 5 feet, 8 inches

• Weight: 220 pounds

• Features: brown hair, brown eyes

• Charges: theft of property over $2,500; aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Rodrigo Cuellar

• Age: 32

• Height: 5 feet, 5 inches

• Weight: 165 pounds

• Features: brown hair, brown eyes

• Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Christian Scorpio Aguilar

• Age: 30

• Height: 6 feet

• Weight: 145 pounds

• Features: brown hair, brown eyes

• Charges: manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, evading arrest or detention with vehicle

Edmundo Guzman

• Age: 26

• Height: 5 feet, 8 inches

• Weight: 155 pounds

• Features: brown hair, brown eyes

• Charges: two counts of harassment of a public servant

Ayleen Delgado

• Age: 21

• Height: 5 feet, 2 inches

• Weight: 125 pounds

• Features: brown hair, brown eyes

• Charge: theft of property over $2,500

El Paso County Sheriff's Office

Christian Ramirez

• Age: 25

• Height: 6 feet, 4 inches

• Weight: 230 pounds

• Features: brown hair, brown eyes

• Charge: theft of property over $2,500 with previous conviction

Osvaldo Mendez

• Age: 41

• Height: 5 feet, 11 inches

• Weight: 180 pounds

• Features: black hair, brown eyes

• Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon; assault family violence with previous conviction

Yahima Maria Perez Sinatra

• Age: 29

• Height: 5 feet

• Weight: 127 pounds

• Features: black hair, brown eyes

• Charge: fraudulent use/possession of identifying information

