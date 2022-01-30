Have you seen El Paso's most wanted fugitives for the week of Jan. 30, 2022?

Crime Stoppers of El Paso each week releases photos and descriptions of the most wanted fugitives for the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information on the profiled fugitives may call 915-566-8477. Callers may remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward.

El Paso Police Department

David Ferroni

• Age: 52

• Height: 5 feet, 10 inches

• Weight: 180 pounds

• Features: brown hair, brown eyes

• Charge: sex offender duty to register with previous conviction

Edward Liges

• Age: 50

• Height: 5 feet, 7 inches

• Weight: 160 pounds

• Features: black hair, brown eyes

• Charges: criminal mischief over $750, two counts of burglary of a building

Carlos Eduardo Rios

• Age: 31

• Height: 5 feet, 6 inches

• Weight: 170 pounds

• Features: brown hair, hazel eyes

• Charge: sex offender’s duty to register with previous conviction

Ashley Brooke Torres

• Age: 29

• Height: 5 feet, 1 inch

• Weight: 295 pounds

• Features: brown hair, brown eyes

• Charges: driving while intoxicated second time, driving while intoxicated

Saul Edgar Amaya

• Age: 36

• Height: 5 feet, 8 inches

• Weight: 208 pounds

• Features: black hair, brown eyes

• Charge: forgery to defraud or harm elderly

El Paso County Sheriff's Office

Diana Maria Ramirez

• Age: 25

• Height: 5 feet, 7 inches

• Weight: 160 pounds

• Features: brown hair, brown eyes

• Charge: tampering/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair

Elias Calvillo

• Age: 32

• Height: 5 feet, 9 inches

• Weight: 172 pounds

• Features: brown hair, brown eyes

• Charge: continuous sex abuse of a child victim under 14

Keanna Martrece Barclay

• Age: 28

• Height: 5 feet, 2 inches

• Weight: 150 pounds

• Features: brown hair, brown eyes

• Charges: two counts abandon/endanger child imminent danger

Amber Johnson

• Age: 31

• Height: 5 feet, 5 inches

• Weight: 140 pounds

• Features: blonde or strawberry hair, hazel eyes

• Charge: possession of controlled substance

Jason F. Zamora

• Age: 28

• Height: 5 feet, 9 inches

• Weight: 130 pounds

Story continues

• Features: brown hair, brown eyes

• Charge: possession of controlled substance

More news: Crime of the week: 2 men burglarize Circle K in Central El Paso

More: Hit-and-run driver sought after El Paso man seriously injured in bar parking lot

This article originally appeared on El Paso Times: El Paso's most wanted fugitives for the week of Jan. 30, 2022