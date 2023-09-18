Have you seen this fighter jet? US military launches appeal for lost $80m plane

An F-35 Lightning flying from Beaufort air base in South Carolina - Mary R. Jenni/Cannon Digital

Most public appeals seek help in finding lost pets or wedding rings - but the US military is asking for sightings of a missing $80 million (£65 million) fighter jet.

On Sunday, a Marine Corps pilot ejected out of an F-35 Lightning II during a “mishap” over South Carolina.

The pilot parachuted into a neighbourhood in North Charleston and was taken to a medical centre but the whereabouts of the plane is unknown.

The jet’s transponder, which could help track it down, was not working “for some reason that we haven’t yet determined”, Jeremy Huggins, a spokesman at Joint Base Charleston told The Washington Post.

“So that’s why we put out the public request for help.”

Senior Master Sgt Heather Stanton said a police helicopter had joined the search which was focused on Lake Moultrie and Lake Marion.

“If you have any information that may help our recovery teams locate the F-35, please call the Base Defense Operations Center,” a post from the base read on Twitter.

Lightning aircraft at Beaufort air base in South Carolina - Jeff J Mitchell/getty

Officials are still investigating why the pilot ejected, authorities said.

Nancy Mace, a Congresswoman for South Carolina, asked: “How in the hell do you lose an F-35?

“How is there not a tracking device and we’re asking the public to what, find a jet and turn it in?”

Mr Huggins said. “The aircraft is stealth, so it has different coatings and different designs that make it more difficult than a normal aircraft to detect.”

The pilot of a second F-35 returned safely to base.

The planes, manufactured by Lockheed Martin, and pilots were with the Marine Fighter Attack Training Squadron 501 based in Beaufort, South Carolina.

