Have you seen this food truck? Marion County deputies need your help in locating a stolen trailer
Marion County deputies hope the public can help give information in a stolen food truck case.
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said a person in a rented U-Haul drove to Ocala and stole “The Jerk Bowl” food trailer on Mar. 27.
Investigators said someone broke into the gate that kept the food truck tucked away.
According to a news release, surveillance video showed the U-Haul arriving at the area without the trailer at 11:27 p.m. and towing it away at 11:45 p.m.
Deputies are looking for information about the food truck or a suspect.
People can call an anonymous tip to the Crime Stoppers of Marion County at 352-368-7867 or click here.
Those who submit tips that help deputies arrest the suspect could receive a cash prize.
See a map of the scene below:
