Have you seen the funny NJ highway safety signs with a Valentine’s Day theme?

Drivers on New Jersey highways can once again expect to see billboards containing humorous themed messages as the state Department of Transportation reminds motorists to stay safe this Valentine's Day.

Digital signs reading "No Valentine? Your seat belt will hold you" and "Roses are red, violets are blue, drink & drive, police come for you" were scheduled to run starting Monday and continuing through the holiday, said DOT press manager Steve Schapiro.

The New Jersey Department of Transportation is back in the entertainment business with the state's message sign boards, using humor in warnings against reckless and distracted driving for the 2023 holiday season.

The DOT also posted signs with a football theme over the Super Bowl weekend, with messages such as "Leave tailgating for the game" and "Buckle up for the win." Each witty caption is designed to capture the attention of drivers and remind them to abide by the rules on the highway.

"These messages fit with our continued approach to reduce crashes and promote safer driving habits," Schapiro said. "Our goal is always to create attention to safety and that’s what these signs are about. It’s about making sure people read them, remember them, and drive safely."

The signs have become a New Jersey staple around the holiday season, with many residents enjoying the creativity of messages like "Reckless drivers are worse than fruitcake" and "Ho Ho Ho, please drive slow." Other favorites used throughout the year include puns like "We'll be blunt, don't drive high" and "Get your head out of your apps."

An NJDOT sign over the intersection of Route 4 and Route 208 in Fair Lawn informs the public of the state of emergency with bad weather due in the area.

Ironically, the signs' popularity may be what eventually leads to them being banned from the roads.

The Federal Highway Administration said last month that states will no longer be allowed to use humorous references on their signs because they can distract drivers by taking their eyes off the road. The rule is set to go into effect in 2026.

Schapiro said the DOT will continue to follow the FHWA guidance as it plans signs for future occasions.

"We are being mindful of the kinds of messages we put up, keeping them safety-centered," he said.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: NJ funny highway signs feature Valentine’s Day theme