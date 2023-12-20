Have you seen this Hazlet boy? He has been missing for days

FREEHOLD – A 14-year-old boy from Hazlet has been missing since Saturday night after he traveled to Manhattan, possibly by train, said Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago on Tuesday.

Damien Thompson, who was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with white skeleton designs on the upper back and left side of the upper front. He had on dark-colored cargo pants and sneakers. He wore a tan shirt underneath the sweatshirt. He has been known to wear a black ski mask, according to a statement from the Prosecutor’s Office.

Damien Thompson, 14, of Hazlet, has been missing since Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023.

Thompson is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall. He weighs about 130 pounds. He has short-cropped hair, with a distinctive small scar above his left eye, the statement said.

He left his Liberty Place home, between Hopkins Terrace and Woody Terrace, about 7:30 p.m. when he was last seen and investigators have since learned that he has traveled to New York City where he still may be, the statement said.

The Prosecutor’s Office is urging anyone with information about Thompson’s whereabouts to contact Detective Kayla Santiago of the Prosecutor’s Office at 800-533-7443 or Hazlet Police Detective Russell Surdi, Jr. at 732-264-6565, ext. 2112.

