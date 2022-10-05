Have you seen her? 11-year-old Charlotte girl missing since Friday morning, police say

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are asking the public’s help in their search for an 11-year-old girl who has been missing since Friday morning.

Jennifer Velasquez-Cruz was last seen at 6 a.m. at her east Charlotte home in the 2700 block of Oak Valley Lane, according to a CMPD news release.

Jennifer Velasquez-Cruz of Charlotte has not been seen since Friday, September 30, 2022, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. She was last seen wearing a white and yellow hoodie, blue shorts, and black shoes.

She is 5 feet tall and weighs about 110 pounds, police said. She has dark brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white and yellow hoodie, blue shorts, and black shoes.

Anyone with information on Jennifer’s whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately. Tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.