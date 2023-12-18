Have you seen her? 13-year old girl missing from Shawnee

OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A 13-year-old girl last seen in onesie pajamas near her home in Shawnee went missing Saturday and hasn’t been seen since according to the OKCM Search and Rescue Team.

In a Facebook post shared to Facebook, the group announced that Emily Blanchard was last seen around 4:15 p.m. Saturday, December 16th.

Blanchard was last seen in her pajamas near North Kickapoo and Penny Street in Shawnee per the group’s post. She is said to be 5-feet-5-inches tall, around 95 lbs, and has blue eyes, and brown hair.

The group said that she may be around or near the Ken Del Manor apartments near West Ken Del Drive and North Market Avenue as well.

If you see Blanchard or have any information they posted you should contact the Shawnee Police Department at 405-273-2121.

