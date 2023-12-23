Have you seen her? 18-year-old woman with autism missing out of OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – An 18-year-old woman with autism is missing out of Oklahoma City she was last seen leaving with an older man Friday night according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

| MORE LOCAL NEWS > ‘Overreach of epic proportions’: OSDE to propose new rules eliminating DEI, controlling what educators do off the clock >

Brittany Tibbs was last seen Friday around 11 p.m. on Meridian Avenue in Oklahoma City according to police.

A Kasey Alert was sent out just after 2 p.m. Saturday by OHP on behalf of the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Officials said she was last seen wearing a camo hoodie, gray tank top, and gray pants with pink stripes.

Tibbs was also last seen in an older black SUV with who officials described as a dark-skinned black man with dreadlocks who was around 20-30 years old.

Officials ask that if you see her or know anything about where she might be contact 9-1-1.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.